Warren Tea Ltd Management Discussions

Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 stipulates disclosure under specific heads which are given in the following paragraphs and which continue to be followed in the usual course of the Companys business over the years in discussion amongst the Directors and Senior Management Personnel.

(a) Industry Structure and Developments

The Companys main business is plantation, processing and sale of Tea : Tea being a Seasonal Industry, the plantation activities is subject to the vagaries of nature. The crop yield depends on the climatic conditions to a very large extent. The steps are initiated by the management for increasing the crop yields by implementing necessary improved agricultural practices . This is very essential for the growth and betterment of the Industry.

(b) Opportunities and threats

Hatimara tea estate of your Company continue to enjoy Rainforest Alliance Certification, ISO 22000:2005 Certification and Trustea Verification Certification. Your Company also continues with its Integrated Pest Management Policy which is in conformity with the Plant Protection Code of Tea Board of India. Tea being essentially an agricultural produce, is always subject to enviro-climatic inconsistencies which affects both quality and quantity of produce and thereby your Companys performance. The Companys income is from sale of tea. The costs of production of tea, comprises of various inputs which are required to be met by the Company as stipulated under various statutes including the Plantation Labour Act. Thus after meeting the costs, the Industry is left with a very small margin to meet its other expenses for sale of product. Further, small tea growers and bought leaf factories operate on a considerably lower cost structure which enable the final produce to be offered at lower prices in the market.

(c) Segment-wise or Product-wise Performance

The Company does not have any separate primary business segment as it sells only black tea in bulk both in domestic and overseas markets.

(d) Outlook

Tea being a common mans drink is consumed widely throughout the country. Weather is of prime importance for Tea manufacturing industry for achieving the production target for the Industry. Due to vagaries of the weather the production of tea fluctuates within a given range. However, inspite of this scenario to the outlook for the tea industry appears to be good, due to its increasing demand and consumption.

(e) Risks & Concerns

The biggest challenge this year is the spread of Covid – 19 Pandemic, which is effecting normal life and business across the Globe. Weather continues to play an important role in the success or failure of any agro-horticultural produce including Tea plantations. Risk Management is an ongoing process that can help improve operations, ensures regulatory compliance, achieve performance target, improve financial stability and ultimately prevent loss/damage to the entity. The Management has to constantly monitor the risks and concerns associated with the Industry which is dependent upon the vagaries of the weather to a very large extent and is also subject to changing market conditions and the trends. Wide climatic variations in ideal tea growing conditions impact plantations and their produce both on a short term and long term basis which necessarily involves time and substantial costs. Further, cost of production continues to rise against flatter price levels leading to a decline in the margins for the producers and fair price discovery continues to be a challenge.

(f) Internal Control Systems & their Adequacy

The Company has an effective system of internal control commensurate with its size and it ensures operational efficiency, accuracy in financial reporting and compliance of applicable laws and regulations at all levels of Management of the Company. These are reviewed from time to time and improved upon, where required. The internal audit is carried out by external firms of Chartered Accountants besides checks carried out by the Cost Auditors, the Secretarial Auditors and the Statutory Auditors during the course of their respective audits. The different sets of auditors periodically visit the Companys units, their reports are looked into by the Management and by the Audit Committee for effecting corrective action/improvement as may be called for.

(g) Financial Discussion on Performance with respect to Operational Performances

There have been series of significant changes in the overall market scenario in last few years. Over the last four years we have been faced with many a difficult circumstance like vagaries of weather due to climate change, severe pest infestation, significant rise in labour wages due to statutory changes and also the recent pandemic, all have had significant impact on Companys profitability.

The disclosures under financial performance with respect to operational performance are covered by the sections.

Financial summary, highlights and state of the Companys Affairs and Resume of Performance respectively under the "Directors Report".

During the year, the Company disposed off Balijan (North) Tea Estate to rationalize its operation and for improving the profitability.

(h) Material Developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations Front including number of people employed

The Tea Industry is labour intensive and provides employment to a very large segent of the population residing in and around the tea plantation areas . Human resources are the most valuable assets of the Company and thus adequate care is taken by the Company for their development and well being. Tea being an essentially labour intensive industry, the employees are the mainstay of its operations. Hatimara Tea Estate of your Company are certified under the Rainforest Alliance as well as Trustea indicating firm commitment towards sustainability as well as workers health, hygiene and safety. It is your Companys endeavour to provide safe, healthy and sustainable work environment in all the estates for the employees and their families. Your Company deeply appreciates the performance and cooperation of the employees during the year and looks forward to maintain cordial relations in the years to come. Your Company believes in employee empowerment across the entire organization in order to achieve organizational effectiveness. As on 31st March, 2022, the Company provided employment to about 3250 nos. employees.

(i) Details of significant changes in Key Financial Ratios along with detailed explanations therefor.

Details of significant changes (25% or more as compared to the immediately previous Financial Year) in key financial ratios in 2021-22

Particulars Variation (%) Increase/ (Decrease) over previous Financial Year Explanations Debtors Turnover Ratio 2.67 Inventory Turnover Ratio 31.03 Interest Coverage Ratio (53.73) Exceptional Items has substantially led to change in ratios dependent on profit after tax. Current Ratio (15.38) . Debt Equity Ratio (1.45) Operating Profit Margin ( %) (28.57) Net Profit Margin ( %) (80.60)

(j) Details of Changes in Return on Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year along with a detailed explanation thereof.

The Return on Net Worth for the year was 6.01% as compared to 35.20% in the immediate previous financial year.

The substantial positive Return for the year was possible by virtue of various steps taken by your Company i.e. (i) Effective cost control both at tea estates and corporate office ; (ii) Monetization of its various assets which were marginal in terms of contribution to central pool of the Company , effect of which shall be felt in financial year, April, 2021 onwards.