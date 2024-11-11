Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

WARREN TEA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Monday 11th November 2024 at 12.30 p.m. at Johar Building P-1 Hide Lane 8th Floor Kolkata 700 073 to inter alia approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th September 2024. We have already communicated to you on 24th September 2024 that the Trading Window shall remain closed from 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 which would now be till 13th November 2024 for purchase/sale/dealing in the Companys shares by designated persons in terms of the Insider Trading Code adopted by the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015. This may please be treated as compliance with Regulations 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

WARREN TEA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company will meet on 12th August 2024 at 12.30 p.m. at Johar Building P-1 Hide Lane 8th Floor Kolkata 700 073 to inter alia approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. We have already communicated to you on 25th June 2024 that the Trading Window shall remain closed from 1st July 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 which would now be till 14th August 2024 for purchase/sale/dealing in the Companys shares by designated persons in terms of the Insider Trading Code adopted by the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015. This may please be treated as compliance with Regulations 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE Q.E. 30TH JUNE,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 3 May 2024

WARREN TEA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY WILL MEET ON 14TH MAY2024 AT 12.00 NOON AT JOHAR BUILDINGP-1 HIDE LANE8TH FLOOR KOLKATA 700073 TO INTER ALIA APPROVE THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH2024. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAT ENDED 31ST MARCH,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015 we write to you inform you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held at 28th March,2024 following the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee and subject to approval of the members ,the Board has arrived at the decisions as attached . Kindly take the same at your record and oblige

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024