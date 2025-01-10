To the Members of

WARREN TEA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of WARREN TEA LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013,as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit including and other Comprehensive Income, its cash flows and the Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the standards on auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 28 (24) of the standalone financial statements, which describes the trade payables outstanding during the preceding previous year amounting to Rs. 490.74 Lakhs and out of which Rs. 213.29 Lakhs (43%) are outstanding at the end of financial year which is determined after write off of Rs. 149.30 Lakhs (30%) of the payables during the financial year and duly reflected in Note No. 22. Also we draw attention to note 28 (10) of the standalone financial statements, which describes the undetermined circumstances relating to COVID 19 pandemic and its implications on the managements assessment of the companys ability to generate sufficient cash flows to meet its financial obligations in the foreseeable future under such undetermined circumstances therefore the company has resolved that leave encashment for all the employees whose name appear on the payroll of the company as at 1st January 2019, including the Executive Chairman, all management staff and all other staffs, has been forfeited. The forfeited amount of Rs. 100.60 Lakhs has been reflected as exceptional item in profit & loss account and detailed as per note 28(10).

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Trade Payables and their valuation The company has shown trade payables of amount Rs. 240.25 Lakhs which consist of amount Rs. 213.29 Lakhs overdue for more than one year and the company has also written off amount Rs. 149.30 Lakhs during the financial year. We performed the following principal audit procedures in relation to repayment of trade payables of the company: a) Evaluated the design and implementation of the control relating to managements assessment of repayment and determination of expected profit of We focused on this area due to the significance of management judgements adopted in assessing the repayment of trade overdue payables and determination of expected credit profit overdue trade payables. b) Tested the operating effectiveness of control relating to managements assessment of the liabilities and its impact on the financials c) Obtain the list of long outstanding payables and assessed the viability of payables through inquiry with the management and by obtaining the sufficient corroborative evidence to support the conclusion. d) Assessed the profile of trade payables and the economic environment applicable to these trade payables. Evaluation was carried out for the need for it to be adjusted to reflect relevant, reasonable and supportable information about expected payments in the future.

Exceptional Item The company has written back the provision of leave encashment during the financial year resulting in an exceptional income of Rs. 100.60 lakhs. We have had detailed discussions with those charged with governance relating to the write back of these provisions and our audit approach inter alia covered the following issues Our audit was focused on checking the documentary proofs regarding acceptance of withdrawal of such leave encashment by the employees and disclosure of this forfeiture in the financial statements. • Checking of intimation sent to employees regarding status of leave encashment. • Checking the documentary proofs of discussions held between the board and the employees. We have considered this to be a Key Audit Matter • Reversal of provision standing in the books of accounts related to such expense.

Assessment of recoverability of Deferred Tax Asset As per Ind AS 12 - Income taxes, deferred tax is to be recognized for all deductible temporary differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amount and any unused tax losses. Our audit procedures included the following: • Obtained an understanding of the process, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls on the process of assessment of recoverability of deferred tax asset. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has recognized deferred tax assets (net) amounting to Rs. 247.70 lakhs on deductible temporary differences and unused tax losses on account of depreciation. • Obtained and assessed the managements assumptions and estimates like projected revenue, growth etc. in relation to the probability of generating future taxable income to support the recognition of deferred income tax asset with reference to forecast taxable income and performed sensitivity analysis. Deferred tax asset is recognized to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which the deductible temporary differences and unused tax losses can be utilized. This requires significant judgment and estimation by the management including estimation of longterm future profitability, likely timing and level of future taxable profits, etc. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the deferred tax model prepared by the management. • Assessed the adequacy of related disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Given the degree of estimation based on the projection of future taxable profits, recognition of deferred tax asset has been identified as a key audit matter.

Evaluation of uncertain tax positions The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Our procedure included, amongst others, assessing the appropriateness of managements assumptions and estimates in relation to uncertain tax positions, challenging those assumptions and considering advice received by management from external parties to support their position. We have involved our tax specialists to consider managements assessment of the tax positions and related provision/liability accruals when necessary. We concur with management estimates and the outcome of their procedures to determine the relevant provision/ liability.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including comprehensive income and cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS ) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has

88 adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) In our opinion the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act;

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind

AS Financial Statements – Refer Note 32 Sub Note 11 to the Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise;

iii. There is no requirement of transferring amounts to the investors education and protection fund by the company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c)Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of property, plant and equipment records wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. Further, the audit trail facility has been operated beginning from 25th July 2023 till the end of financial year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Based on the information and explanation given to us the company had changed its accounting system during the year and transitioned from oracle package to Tally and audit trail has been enabled since transition only.

Since proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts)Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the Financial year ended 31.03.2024.

vi. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

For G A R V & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 301094E

Ashish Rustagi Partner Membership No. 062982 UDIN: 24062982BKCKOT7299

Place: Kolkata Date: May 14th, 2024

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of Warren Tea Limited on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. (a) A) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment in view of transition of accounting package and hence requisite details could not be verified post transition.

B) The company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, of intangible assets in view of transition of accounting package and hence requisite details could not be verified post transition.

b. The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management as per a phased program of verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. There were no discrepancy which was noticed in course of such verification.

c) The title deed of all immoveable properties disclosed in the financial statement are held in the name of the company,

d) There has been no revaluation of assets during the year.

e) Based on the information and explanation given to us no proceedings had been initiated against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

ii. (a) The company does not have inventory at the end of the year owing to sale of all its operating assets (Tea Estate).

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies and granted secured and unsecured loans to companies and other parties, in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans to any other entity as below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. in lakh) A Aggregate amount granted during the year - Other Parties 50.00 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above - Other Parties 50.00 - Other Parties (Employees) 5.13

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of secured and unsecured loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of unsecured loans given, in our opinion the repayment of loan has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of secured and unsecured loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and as per the information & explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies act, 2013

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The company is not liable to maintain cost records under section 148(i) of the Act, and therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the

Company examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Custom Duty, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India.

a) As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, and customs duty. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods & Service Tax, provident fund Employees State Insurance, income tax, Custom duty and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no disputed dues of Goods & Service Tax, provident fund Employees State Insurance, Custom duty, Value Added Tax, Service Tax and Excise Duty, and other material statutory dues, which has not been deposited. The particulars of dues of Income Tax & Sales Tax which has not yet been deposited on account of dispute are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates to Forum where the dispute is pending 1.22 2013-14 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Income Tax 0.09 2012-13 Act, 1961 Tax- Appeal 153.58 2011-12 1.56 2008-2009 Deputy Commissioner of Taxes Central Sales Assam General Sales 66.6 1998-1999 Tax Act, 1956 Tax & Central Sales Tax 1.71 1997-1998 Commissioner of Sales Tax

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (a) of the order is not applicable to the company

(b) The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, no funds have been raised on short term basis. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix) (d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

( e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates. The Company has no subsidiary or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in associates. The Company has no subsidiary or joint venture. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There has been no instance of whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year under audit.

xii. In our opinion, company is not a Nidhi company and, therefore clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) Based on the verification and examination carried out by us, the report of the internal auditors had been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year under review, therefore clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934. Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 2.90 Lakh in the financial year covered by our audit and no cash loss was incurred in the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii. During the year there is no resignation of the statutory auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. However, Company has disposed off all its operating assets during the year under audit. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

xx. The Company is not required to spent any amount in Corporate Social Responsibilities under the act. Hence relevant clause is not Applicable

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone

Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For G A R V & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 301094E

Ashish Rustagi Partner Membership No. 062982 UDIN: 24062982BKCKOT7299

Place: Kolkata Date: May 14th, 2024

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 2(f) under heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of Warren Tea Limited on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and

97 expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For G A R V & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 301094E

Ashish Rustagi Partner Membership No. 062982 UDIN: 24062982BKCKOT7299