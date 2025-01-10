iifl-logo-icon 1
White Organic Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

6.68
(-1.76%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Agro Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35

35

35

35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.8

19.61

18.91

10.47

Net Worth

55.8

54.61

53.91

45.47

Minority Interest

Debt

0

12.72

0

3.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

55.8

67.33

53.91

49.42

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.53

0.67

15.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

55.16

55.95

36.23

33.52

Inventories

0

0

12.89

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.08

3.81

39.84

35.51

Debtor Days

164.54

Other Current Assets

58.54

64.52

34.72

36.77

Sundry Creditors

-2.87

-12.26

-45.49

-34.51

Creditor Days

159.91

Other Current Liabilities

-0.59

-0.12

-5.73

-4.25

Cash

0.59

10.76

16.94

0.21

Total Assets

55.82

67.32

53.92

49.42

