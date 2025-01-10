White Organic Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35
35
35
35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.8
19.61
18.91
10.47
Net Worth
55.8
54.61
53.91
45.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0
12.72
0
3.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
55.8
67.33
53.91
49.42
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.53
0.67
15.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
55.16
55.95
36.23
33.52
Inventories
0
0
12.89
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.08
3.81
39.84
35.51
Debtor Days
164.54
Other Current Assets
58.54
64.52
34.72
36.77
Sundry Creditors
-2.87
-12.26
-45.49
-34.51
Creditor Days
159.91
Other Current Liabilities
-0.59
-0.12
-5.73
-4.25
Cash
0.59
10.76
16.94
0.21
Total Assets
55.82
67.32
53.92
49.42
No Record Found
