Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
78.77
121.35
162.01
44.68
yoy growth (%)
-35.09
-25.09
262.56
133.48
Raw materials
-78.71
-120.18
-157.86
-42.34
As % of sales
99.92
99.03
97.43
94.76
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.32
-0.27
-0.12
As % of sales
0.42
0.26
0.16
0.26
Other costs
-0.92
-1.76
-1.33
-0.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.17
1.45
0.82
1.38
Operating profit
-1.19
-0.92
2.54
1.6
OPM
-1.52
-0.76
1.56
3.58
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.4
1.18
0.79
1.38
Profit before tax
0.2
0.25
3.33
2.94
Taxes
-0.05
-0.07
-0.96
-0.69
Tax rate
-26.29
-29.11
-29.09
-23.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
0.18
2.36
2.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.15
0.18
2.36
2.25
yoy growth (%)
-15.95
-92.33
4.62
160.36
NPM
0.19
0.14
1.45
5.05
