White Organic Agro Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.79
(-2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:28:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Agro Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

78.77

121.35

162.01

44.68

yoy growth (%)

-35.09

-25.09

262.56

133.48

Raw materials

-78.71

-120.18

-157.86

-42.34

As % of sales

99.92

99.03

97.43

94.76

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.32

-0.27

-0.12

As % of sales

0.42

0.26

0.16

0.26

Other costs

-0.92

-1.76

-1.33

-0.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.17

1.45

0.82

1.38

Operating profit

-1.19

-0.92

2.54

1.6

OPM

-1.52

-0.76

1.56

3.58

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.4

1.18

0.79

1.38

Profit before tax

0.2

0.25

3.33

2.94

Taxes

-0.05

-0.07

-0.96

-0.69

Tax rate

-26.29

-29.11

-29.09

-23.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

0.18

2.36

2.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.15

0.18

2.36

2.25

yoy growth (%)

-15.95

-92.33

4.62

160.36

NPM

0.19

0.14

1.45

5.05

