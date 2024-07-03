White Organic Agro Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
71.98
168.08
247.57
100.31
11.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.98
168.08
247.57
100.31
11.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.03
2.57
1.53
1.61
0.52
Total Income
74.01
170.65
249.11
101.93
11.95
Total Expenditure
70.1
156.41
232.21
94.26
11.62
PBIDT
3.91
14.24
16.9
7.67
0.33
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
3.91
14.24
16.9
7.67
0.33
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.08
0.11
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.98
1.89
1.2
0
0.09
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.92
12.35
15.62
7.56
0.2
Minority Interest After NP
0.48
1.3
0.18
0.45
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.44
11.05
15.44
7.11
0.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.44
11.05
15.44
7.11
0.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.7
3.16
8.82
5.69
0.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35
35
17.5
12.5
12.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.43
8.47
6.82
7.64
2.88
PBDTM(%)
5.43
8.47
6.82
7.64
2.88
PATM(%)
4.05
7.34
6.3
7.53
1.74
