White Organic Agro Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.89
(-0.72%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

71.98

168.08

247.57

100.31

11.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.98

168.08

247.57

100.31

11.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.03

2.57

1.53

1.61

0.52

Total Income

74.01

170.65

249.11

101.93

11.95

Total Expenditure

70.1

156.41

232.21

94.26

11.62

PBIDT

3.91

14.24

16.9

7.67

0.33

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

3.91

14.24

16.9

7.67

0.33

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.08

0.11

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.98

1.89

1.2

0

0.09

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.92

12.35

15.62

7.56

0.2

Minority Interest After NP

0.48

1.3

0.18

0.45

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.44

11.05

15.44

7.11

0.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.44

11.05

15.44

7.11

0.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.7

3.16

8.82

5.69

0.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

35

35

17.5

12.5

12.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.43

8.47

6.82

7.64

2.88

PBDTM(%)

5.43

8.47

6.82

7.64

2.88

PATM(%)

4.05

7.34

6.3

7.53

1.74

