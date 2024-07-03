Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹6.97
Prev. Close₹6.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.56
Day's High₹7.07
Day's Low₹6.52
52 Week's High₹12.44
52 Week's Low₹6.12
Book Value₹16.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.36
P/E36.68
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35
35
35
35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.8
19.61
18.91
10.47
Net Worth
55.8
54.61
53.91
45.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
78.77
121.35
162.01
44.68
yoy growth (%)
-35.09
-25.09
262.56
133.48
Raw materials
-78.71
-120.18
-157.86
-42.34
As % of sales
99.92
99.03
97.43
94.76
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.32
-0.27
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.2
0.25
3.33
2.94
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.07
-0.96
-0.69
Working capital
5.79
0.27
-9.12
11.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.09
-25.09
262.56
133.48
Op profit growth
29.77
-136.29
58.73
456.81
EBIT growth
-19.17
-92.32
13.01
206.43
Net profit growth
-15.95
-92.33
4.62
160.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
139.56
190.32
338.02
187.88
21.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
139.56
190.32
338.02
187.88
21.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.65
3.23
1.77
2.56
0.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Darshak M Rupani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jigna V Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charmi Jobalia
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Prashantt M Rupani
Independent Director
Pritesh Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
White Organic Agro Ltd. (formerly known as White Diamond Industries Ltd) was incorporated in 1994. The Company is engaged into the production and trading of organic food items. The Company came out with a public issue of 62 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 6.20 cr in Feb.95. Prior to this, the Companys main line of business included sawing and kerfing of diamonds on a jobwork basis and export of cut and polished diamonds. During the year 1995-96, the company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 12.43 cr.The Company commenced its retail venture with first flagship store at Chembur, Central Mumbai in 2016-17. The Company entirely changed business activities from Cutting, polishing and trading in Diamonds to production, supply and trading of organic agricultural products during the year 2017.
The White Organic Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of White Organic Agro Ltd is ₹24.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of White Organic Agro Ltd is 36.68 and 0.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a White Organic Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of White Organic Agro Ltd is ₹6.12 and ₹12.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
White Organic Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.50%, 3 Years at -17.11%, 1 Year at -24.16%, 6 Month at -6.44%, 3 Month at -2.79% and 1 Month at -1.55%.
