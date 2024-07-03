iifl-logo-icon 1
White Organic Agro Ltd Share Price

6.96
(-0.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.97
  • Day's High7.07
  • 52 Wk High12.44
  • Prev. Close6.97
  • Day's Low6.52
  • 52 Wk Low 6.12
  • Turnover (lac)1.56
  • P/E36.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.37
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

White Organic Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

White Organic Agro Ltd Corporate Action

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

White Organic Agro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

White Organic Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.50%

Non-Promoter- 74.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

White Organic Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35

35

35

35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.8

19.61

18.91

10.47

Net Worth

55.8

54.61

53.91

45.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

78.77

121.35

162.01

44.68

yoy growth (%)

-35.09

-25.09

262.56

133.48

Raw materials

-78.71

-120.18

-157.86

-42.34

As % of sales

99.92

99.03

97.43

94.76

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.32

-0.27

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.2

0.25

3.33

2.94

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.07

-0.96

-0.69

Working capital

5.79

0.27

-9.12

11.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.09

-25.09

262.56

133.48

Op profit growth

29.77

-136.29

58.73

456.81

EBIT growth

-19.17

-92.32

13.01

206.43

Net profit growth

-15.95

-92.33

4.62

160.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

139.56

190.32

338.02

187.88

21.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

139.56

190.32

338.02

187.88

21.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.65

3.23

1.77

2.56

0.72

White Organic Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT White Organic Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Darshak M Rupani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jigna V Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charmi Jobalia

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Prashantt M Rupani

Independent Director

Pritesh Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by White Organic Agro Ltd

Summary

White Organic Agro Ltd. (formerly known as White Diamond Industries Ltd) was incorporated in 1994. The Company is engaged into the production and trading of organic food items. The Company came out with a public issue of 62 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 6.20 cr in Feb.95. Prior to this, the Companys main line of business included sawing and kerfing of diamonds on a jobwork basis and export of cut and polished diamonds. During the year 1995-96, the company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 12.43 cr.The Company commenced its retail venture with first flagship store at Chembur, Central Mumbai in 2016-17. The Company entirely changed business activities from Cutting, polishing and trading in Diamonds to production, supply and trading of organic agricultural products during the year 2017.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the White Organic Agro Ltd share price today?

The White Organic Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of White Organic Agro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of White Organic Agro Ltd is ₹24.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of White Organic Agro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of White Organic Agro Ltd is 36.68 and 0.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of White Organic Agro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a White Organic Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of White Organic Agro Ltd is ₹6.12 and ₹12.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of White Organic Agro Ltd?

White Organic Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.50%, 3 Years at -17.11%, 1 Year at -24.16%, 6 Month at -6.44%, 3 Month at -2.79% and 1 Month at -1.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of White Organic Agro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of White Organic Agro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.50 %

