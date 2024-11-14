Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

White Organic Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quatter ended 30th Sepetember,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

White Organic Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of the Company approved the Financial Result for the Quarter Ended June 2024 at the meeting held on today, i.e 14th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 for the apprval of conducting 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Jun 2024 22 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, this is to inform Exchange that Board of Directors has Recommended the Re- appointment of Mr. Pritesh Doshi as Independent Director in their meeting held today i:e 22nd June 2024. The same is requested to be taken on record

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

White Organic Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Such other matters as may be considered and deemed appropriate by the Board. In furtherance to our intimation dated 13th May, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of White Organic Agro Limited (Company), in its meeting today, viz. Tuesday, 21st May, 2024 considered and approved the matters as per the detailed disclosure file. The Exchange and stakeholders are requested to note and take on record financial results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024