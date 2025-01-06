iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

White Organic Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.94
(-0.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Agro Ltd

White Organic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.2

0.25

3.33

2.94

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.07

-0.96

-0.69

Working capital

5.79

0.27

-9.12

11.95

Other operating items

Operating

5.93

0.44

-6.76

14.16

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

5.93

0.44

-6.76

14.16

Equity raised

20.73

20.48

50.77

44.83

Investing

-11.97

-0.28

11.16

1.78

Financing

3.95

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

18.65

20.65

55.17

60.78

White Organic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Agro Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.