White Organic Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.2
0.25
3.33
2.94
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.07
-0.96
-0.69
Working capital
5.79
0.27
-9.12
11.95
Other operating items
Operating
5.93
0.44
-6.76
14.16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
5.93
0.44
-6.76
14.16
Equity raised
20.73
20.48
50.77
44.83
Investing
-11.97
-0.28
11.16
1.78
Financing
3.95
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
18.65
20.65
55.17
60.78
