White Organic Agro Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
96.91
42.64
91.05
99.27
181.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
96.91
42.64
91.05
99.27
181.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.27
1.37
1.59
1.63
0.74
Total Income
98.18
44.02
92.64
100.9
182.57
Total Expenditure
100.42
41.22
101
92.03
186.21
PBIDT
-2.24
2.79
-8.36
8.87
-3.63
Interest
0
0
0.01
0
0
PBDT
-2.24
2.79
-8.37
8.87
-3.63
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.57
0.7
-0.78
0.91
1.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.69
2.09
-7.61
7.96
-4.73
Minority Interest After NP
-0.15
0.26
-0.18
0.26
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.54
1.83
-7.42
7.7
-4.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.54
1.83
-7.42
7.7
-4.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.52
0
2.2
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35
35
35
35
35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.31
6.54
-9.18
8.93
-1.99
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-1.74
4.9
-8.35
8.01
-2.6
