White Organic Agro Ltd Half Yearly Results

6.89
(-0.72%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

96.91

42.64

91.05

99.27

181.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

96.91

42.64

91.05

99.27

181.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.27

1.37

1.59

1.63

0.74

Total Income

98.18

44.02

92.64

100.9

182.57

Total Expenditure

100.42

41.22

101

92.03

186.21

PBIDT

-2.24

2.79

-8.36

8.87

-3.63

Interest

0

0

0.01

0

0

PBDT

-2.24

2.79

-8.37

8.87

-3.63

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.57

0.7

-0.78

0.91

1.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.69

2.09

-7.61

7.96

-4.73

Minority Interest After NP

-0.15

0.26

-0.18

0.26

-0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.54

1.83

-7.42

7.7

-4.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.54

1.83

-7.42

7.7

-4.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.52

0

2.2

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

35

35

35

35

35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.31

6.54

-9.18

8.93

-1.99

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-1.74

4.9

-8.35

8.01

-2.6

