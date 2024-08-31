|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 for the apprval of conducting 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024. Please find Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report of the 34th Annual General Meeting held via VC/OVAM. We would like to share the Revised Proceedings of our 34th Annual General Meeting held via VC/OVAM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)
