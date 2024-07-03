iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

White Organic Agro Ltd Company Summary

6.3
(-5.69%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

White Organic Agro Ltd Summary

White Organic Agro Ltd. (formerly known as White Diamond Industries Ltd) was incorporated in 1994. The Company is engaged into the production and trading of organic food items. The Company came out with a public issue of 62 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 6.20 cr in Feb.95. Prior to this, the Companys main line of business included sawing and kerfing of diamonds on a jobwork basis and export of cut and polished diamonds. During the year 1995-96, the company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 12.43 cr.The Company commenced its retail venture with first flagship store at Chembur, Central Mumbai in 2016-17. The Company entirely changed business activities from Cutting, polishing and trading in Diamonds to production, supply and trading of organic agricultural products during the year 2017.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.