White Organic Agro Ltd. (formerly known as White Diamond Industries Ltd) was incorporated in 1994. The Company is engaged into the production and trading of organic food items. The Company came out with a public issue of 62 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 6.20 cr in Feb.95. Prior to this, the Companys main line of business included sawing and kerfing of diamonds on a jobwork basis and export of cut and polished diamonds. During the year 1995-96, the company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 12.43 cr.The Company commenced its retail venture with first flagship store at Chembur, Central Mumbai in 2016-17. The Company entirely changed business activities from Cutting, polishing and trading in Diamonds to production, supply and trading of organic agricultural products during the year 2017.
