To

The Members,

WHITE ORGANIC AGRO LIMITED

CIN: L01100MH1990PLC055860

The Directors have the pleasure in presenting the 34th Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Rs. In Lacs)

Particulars Current Year Year Previous Sales and Other Income 3,772.93 17,708.08 Net Profit Before Tax 170.97 173.17 Net Profit After Tax 117.17 123.60

COMPANYS AFFAIRS

White Organic Agro (BSE: WHITEORG) is Mumbai based listed entity in edible organic farming and retail business, with a vision to empower the farmers and tap ever-expanding market for organic food. The Company is selling over various organic products in 12 major categories and 17 sub categories, from cereals to pulses, grains to vegetables, fruits to health supplements and skincare products to snacks (by following strict quality checks at each level of activity), it has become a preferred place for people who are health conscious and look for chemical-free food items.

White Organic Agro is the pure play entity in the Indian organic food sector from farm to home. The Company has seen a huge demand in the organic food segment and also a team of experienced professionals who are into the business of organic farming for over 24 experience on the ground level.

The company is focusing on expansion of retail segment of the business and exploring models like online e-store and tie ups with e-marketplaces, like Grofers, Big Basket and Amazon, and the export channel with strategic tie-ups with international companies.

In the financial year 2023-2024, the Company has earned a profit of INR. 117.17 lacs on standalone basis as compared to Profit of INR. 123.60 Lacs during the previous financial year 2022-2023.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in nature of business.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the Financial Year 2023-2024:

A. The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights.

B. The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares.

C. Issue of Employee Stock Options: The Company has not issued any Employee Stock Options.

D. The Company has not raised any Funds in any manner.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the Financial Year under review or any preceding financial years. Hence no amount of principal or interest is outstanding / repayable.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors does not propose to declare any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserves.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS & KMPs:

Following changes have taken place in the Board of Directors and KMPs of the Company during the reporting financial year:

• Appointments:

• Mr. Prashantt Rupani (DIN: 08368392) were liable to retire by rotation and were re-appointed at the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2023.

• Mr. Darshak Rupani has been appointed as CFO w.e.f 18th August, 2023 in terms of section 203 and had been re-appointed as Managing Director w.e.f 14th November, 2023 by the Board and shareholders respectively.

• Resignations:

• Mr. Dharmesh Bhanji Bhanushali (DIN: 07424586) has resigned as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 10th June, 2024.

• Mr. Ronak Desai (PAN: AOCPD8042B), has resigned as CFO (KMP) w.e.f. 17th August, 2023.

• Upcoming Appointments at the AGM

• Mr. Darshak Rupani (DIN: 03121939), is liable to retire by rotation at the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible he has offered himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his reappointment to the members of the Company.

• The Board proposes re-appointment of Mr. Pritesh Doshi (DIN: 08368392) for the second term of his tenure as Independent Director of the Company. Based on the recommendation of NRC, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 22nd June, 2024 recommend his appointment at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr. Pritesh Doshi has earlier served as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company for a term beginning from 21st February, 2019 upto 28th May 2022

The Board places on record its appreciation for all the Directors and KMPs mentioned above for their invaluable contribution and guidance provided to the Company during their tenure.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received the declarations from the Independent Directors under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 stating that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

BOARD EVALUATION

According to the provisions of the Act, the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by the SEBI Listing Regulations and the guidance note on Board evaluation issued by SEBI on 5th January 2017, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors.

The performance of the Board was evaluated after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure of the board, meetings and functions of the board, degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, establishment and delineation of responsibilities to committees, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning and quality of the relationship between the Board and the Management, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, independence of the committee from the board, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the knowledge and competency, fulfilment of functions, ability to function as a team, initiatives taken, availability and attendance at meetings, integrity, independence, contribution at board/committee meetings and guidance/support to the management outside board/committee meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on key aspects of his role, including effectiveness of leadership and ability to steer the meetings, impartiality, ability to keep shareholders interests in mind and motivating and providing guidance to the executive directors, etc.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, and performance of the board as a whole was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfill the conditions specified in the Act as well as the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management.

The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate system of internal financial control and risk mitigation system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business. Detailed disclosure under the said head shall be included under the head Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board met 6 times during the Financial Year and details of the same are mentioned in the Corporate Governance report which forms a part of the Boards report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Currently, the Board has the following committees:

1. The Audit Committee

2. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders relationship Committee

The Details of the Committees of the Board is mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report which forms a part of the Annual Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required under the Provisions of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Directors hereby confirm:

1. That in preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with the proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

2. And applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date;

3. That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

5. That the Directors had laid down Internal Financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

6. That the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORY AUTHORITY

During the Financial Year under review, there were no material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future. Post closure of financial year, the Company is in receipt of Interim Order cum Show Cause Notice bearing no. WTM/ASB/CFID/CFID-SEC6/30323/2024-25 dated 06th May 2024, whereby it is alleged that the Company / certain Directors have violated Regulations of SEBI (PFUTP) Regulations, 2003 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. No monetary fines / penalties have been levied under the said order. Based on the advice from experts, the Company has been taking all necessary steps to take this to the logical conclusion and safeguard the interests of Company and stakeholders at large and has thereby submitted requisite response with the said regulators and response to the same is yet to be received.

The Board of Directors would like to state that the Company has always maintained the highest standards corporate governance, transparency and disclosures in every manner and continues to remain committed to do the same. The management does not foresee any material impact on the Financial / operation activities of the Company, as the Interim order cum show cause notice seems to be based on misinterpreted facts and assumptions, being contested.

SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or Joint Venture Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to Section 139 and Section 141 of the Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has, at its meeting held on 12th August, 2022 and shareholders at the 32nd Annual General Meeting, have re-appointed of M/s. Gupta Raj & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the statutory auditors of the Company for the second term of five consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of 32nd AGM till the conclusion of the 37th AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2027.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

The information relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption by the Company is annexed to the report as "Annexure A"

WEBLINK OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to amendment, extract of the annual return is not enclosed and the annual return is available on the website of the Company. The weblink for said annual return filed by the Company is: http://whiteorganicagro.com/investor relations.html .

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The total Foreign Exchange income and outflow during the reporting financial year under review is as under:

(Amount in INR.)

Particulars 31st March 2023 31st March 2024 Foreign Exchange outflow - - Foreign Exchange inflow - -

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Pursuant to section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2022 the Company ceases to be a Company covered under subsection (1) of section 135 of the Act and hence, not required to comply with the provision relating to CSR.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Our Corporate governance philosophy: Your Companys philosophy on Corporate Governance has been to ensure fairness to the stakeholders with full transparency and to enhance and retain investor trust. We always seek to ensure that our performance is driven by integrity.

Our Corporate governance report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 forms a part of this Annual Report. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The report on management discussion and analysis as per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015 forms integral part of this Annual Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism policy to report genuine concerns or grievances. The detail forms a part of the Corporate Governance Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY

Apart from the above, there are no material changes and Commitments affecting the Financial Position of the Company from 01st April, 2024 till the date of issue of this report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has policies framed for remuneration and appointment of directors, Key managerial personnel and senior management of the company including criteria for determining qualifications, independence of Director and other matters, as required under Section 178(3). The composition forms a part of the Corporate Governance Report and the said policy is available at the registered office of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF TRANSACTION BETWEEN THE COMPANY AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

During the year under review, the company has not entered into any transaction with its Non-Executive Directors.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013

During the year under review, the Company has not given any guarantee to any party as provided under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of investments made and loans granted by the Company are provided in note No. 3 and 4 to the financial statements.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made there under the Company has appointed M/s. Rachana Maru Furia & Associates, Company Secretaries, Mumbai to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report is included as "Annexure B" and forms an integral part of this report.

CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the auditors certificate on corporate governance is enclosed as "Annexure C" to the Boards report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All contracts, arrangements and transactions entered by the Company with related parties during FY 23-24 were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company did not enter into any transactions, contracts or arrangements with related parties that could be considered material in accordance with the Companys policy on related party transactions drawn in accordance with relevant regulations applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions in Form AOC-2 is not applicable

The details of such transactions entered by the Company with Related Party Transactions which are at Arms Length Price and in Ordinary Course of Business are provided in Note No. 31 of the Financial Statements.

DIRECTORS COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS OR OBSERVATIONS

? Statutory Auditors Report

The comment mentioned in the Audit report with respect to transfer of funds to the IEPF, we would like to state that the said transfer of funds have not being transfer to IEPF on account of some technical challenges on the implementation part and same has been address with Registrar of Companies. We would also like to state that, the Company had advanced interest free loans prior to the reporting period to safeguard interest of small businesses in need on account of COVID pandemics impact and has revised the terms recently to charge interest as per the requirements of the Act. Apart from the above, all other Statements made by the Auditors in their report are self-explanatory and doesnt require any comments by the Board of Directors.

? Secretarial Auditor Report

With respect to comments mentioned in the report issued by Secretarial Auditors, we would like to state that, the Company has advanced interest free loans prior to the reporting period to safeguard interest of small businesses in need on account of COVID pandemics impact and has revised the terms recently to charge interest as per the requirements of the Act. The matters pertaining to IEPF are already being addressed with Registrar of Companies. Apart from these, with respect to other comments mentioned, the Company has already effected corrective measures and is now compliant with provided aspects. Marginal delays highlighted have occurred on account of events beyond the control of the management. Further, rest of the points mentioned in the said report are self-explanatory and necessary measures will be taken by the Board to adhere to the regulatory requirements.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy which helps the Company in identification of risk, lays down procedure for risk assessment and procedure for risk minimization.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Company wishes to place on record their appreciation to the contribution made by the employees to the operations of the company during the period.

During the year under review, there were no employees who were in receipt of the remuneration beyond the limits prescribed under Rule 5 (2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 and therefore no disclosures need to be made under the said section. Further, the details of the top 10 employees in terms of remuneration drawn pursuant to rule 5(1) and 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 shall be available at the registered office of the Company during the business hours and the details ratios of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration to the employees of the Company for the Financial Year are enclosed as "Annexure D" to the Boards Report. The Company had 15 permanent employees during the year 23-24.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE:

The Company has complied with provisions relating to prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (including constitution of Internal Complaints Committee) to the extent applicable. During the year under review, there were no cases filed relating to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

No fraud has been reported by the auditor.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

During the year under review, there were no instance of one-time settlement with banks or financial institutions and hence the differences in valuation as enumerated under Rule 8(5)(xii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, do not arise.

There are no applications made by or any proceedings pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, during the year under review.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to place on record their sense of appreciation for the excellent support received from the government authorities, bankers, consultants and the dedicated efforts of all employees in the working of the Company.

By Order of the Board