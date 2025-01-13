Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
88.07
73.52
70.8
65.97
Net Worth
91.14
76.59
73.87
69.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
91.14
76.59
73.87
69.04
Fixed Assets
0.4
0.32
0.29
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.6
40.58
40.58
40.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.09
0.06
0.07
Networking Capital
13.02
8.77
7.81
5.62
Inventories
6.49
6.08
4.95
3.54
Inventory Days
28.86
23.59
Sundry Debtors
3.46
2.65
2.62
2.24
Debtor Days
15.27
14.93
Other Current Assets
4.48
1.31
1.83
0.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.74
-0.7
-0.92
-0.42
Creditor Days
5.36
2.79
Other Current Liabilities
-0.67
-0.57
-0.67
-0.62
Cash
37.08
26.83
25.14
22.52
Total Assets
91.15
76.59
73.88
69.04
