Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.2
19.34
14.3
14.51
13.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.2
19.34
14.3
14.51
13.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.29
30.07
47.89
28.18
27.28
Total Income
57.48
49.41
62.18
42.68
41.13
Total Expenditure
14.89
18.98
14.24
14.33
13.59
PBIDT
42.6
30.43
47.95
28.35
27.54
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
42.6
30.43
47.95
28.35
27.54
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.23
0.24
2.68
0.12
0.16
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
42.34
30.17
45.21
28.22
27.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
42.34
30.17
45.21
28.22
27.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
42.34
30.17
45.21
28.22
27.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1,377.59
981.49
1,470.77
917.98
890.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
280.26
157.34
335.31
195.38
198.7
PBDTM(%)
280.26
157.34
335.31
195.38
198.7
PATM(%)
278.55
155.99
316.15
194.48
197.47
