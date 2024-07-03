iifl-logo-icon 1
Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.2

19.34

14.3

14.51

13.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.2

19.34

14.3

14.51

13.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.29

30.07

47.89

28.18

27.28

Total Income

57.48

49.41

62.18

42.68

41.13

Total Expenditure

14.89

18.98

14.24

14.33

13.59

PBIDT

42.6

30.43

47.95

28.35

27.54

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

42.6

30.43

47.95

28.35

27.54

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.23

0.24

2.68

0.12

0.16

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

42.34

30.17

45.21

28.22

27.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

42.34

30.17

45.21

28.22

27.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

42.34

30.17

45.21

28.22

27.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1,377.59

981.49

1,470.77

917.98

890.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

280.26

157.34

335.31

195.38

198.7

PBDTM(%)

280.26

157.34

335.31

195.38

198.7

PATM(%)

278.55

155.99

316.15

194.48

197.47

