Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41,502
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Yamuna Syndicate FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.55

9.92

14.01

11.64

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.5

-1.14

-0.66

-0.71

Working capital

4.81

2.52

1.9

10.03

Other operating items

Operating

10.8

11.24

15.18

20.9

Capital expenditure

0.04

-0.22

0.06

0.05

Free cash flow

10.85

11.02

15.24

20.95

Equity raised

130.72

125.12

109.41

91.65

Investing

0

1

2.18

0

Financing

0

0

3.28

6.99

Dividends paid

0

5.38

5.38

0.92

Net in cash

141.57

142.52

135.49

120.52

