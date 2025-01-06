Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.55
9.92
14.01
11.64
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.5
-1.14
-0.66
-0.71
Working capital
4.81
2.52
1.9
10.03
Other operating items
Operating
10.8
11.24
15.18
20.9
Capital expenditure
0.04
-0.22
0.06
0.05
Free cash flow
10.85
11.02
15.24
20.95
Equity raised
130.72
125.12
109.41
91.65
Investing
0
1
2.18
0
Financing
0
0
3.28
6.99
Dividends paid
0
5.38
5.38
0.92
Net in cash
141.57
142.52
135.49
120.52
