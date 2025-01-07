Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
62.59
54.75
51.11
56
yoy growth (%)
14.31
7.11
-8.71
18.12
Raw materials
-58.41
-50.86
-47.69
-52.4
As % of sales
93.32
92.88
93.3
93.57
Employee costs
-1.51
-1.31
-1.38
-1.18
As % of sales
2.42
2.4
2.71
2.11
Other costs
-0.57
-0.58
-0.68
-1.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.91
1.06
1.33
1.95
Operating profit
2.08
1.99
1.35
1.32
OPM
3.33
3.64
2.64
2.35
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
-0.21
-0.46
Other income
4.54
8.01
12.94
10.84
Profit before tax
6.55
9.92
14.01
11.64
Taxes
-0.5
-1.14
-0.66
-0.71
Tax rate
-7.77
-11.49
-4.76
-6.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.04
8.78
13.34
10.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.04
8.78
13.34
10.93
yoy growth (%)
-31.1
-34.2
22.05
25.57
NPM
9.66
16.03
26.1
19.52
