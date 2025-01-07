iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42,998
(3.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yamuna Syndicate Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

62.59

54.75

51.11

56

yoy growth (%)

14.31

7.11

-8.71

18.12

Raw materials

-58.41

-50.86

-47.69

-52.4

As % of sales

93.32

92.88

93.3

93.57

Employee costs

-1.51

-1.31

-1.38

-1.18

As % of sales

2.42

2.4

2.71

2.11

Other costs

-0.57

-0.58

-0.68

-1.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.91

1.06

1.33

1.95

Operating profit

2.08

1.99

1.35

1.32

OPM

3.33

3.64

2.64

2.35

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

-0.21

-0.46

Other income

4.54

8.01

12.94

10.84

Profit before tax

6.55

9.92

14.01

11.64

Taxes

-0.5

-1.14

-0.66

-0.71

Tax rate

-7.77

-11.49

-4.76

-6.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.04

8.78

13.34

10.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.04

8.78

13.34

10.93

yoy growth (%)

-31.1

-34.2

22.05

25.57

NPM

9.66

16.03

26.1

19.52

Yamuna Syndicate : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Yamuna Syndicate Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.