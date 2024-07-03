Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
49.72
53.32
46.88
39
40.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.72
53.32
46.88
39
40.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
78.57
51.51
35
84.28
62.19
Total Income
128.29
104.83
81.89
123.28
102.51
Total Expenditure
48.68
51.98
45.47
37.8
39.16
PBIDT
79.61
52.85
36.41
85.48
63.36
Interest
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.17
PBDT
79.61
52.84
36.4
85.47
63.19
Depreciation
0.06
0.05
0.03
0.03
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.5
0.57
0.57
0.58
0.49
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.01
0.01
0.03
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
79.05
52.23
35.79
84.82
62.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
79.05
52.23
35.79
84.82
62.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
79.05
52.23
35.79
84.82
62.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2,571.66
1,699.11
1,164.44
2,759.69
2,037.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
175
0
Equity
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
160.11
99.11
77.66
219.17
157.14
PBDTM(%)
160.11
99.09
77.64
219.15
156.72
PATM(%)
158.99
97.95
76.34
217.48
155.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.