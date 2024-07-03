iifl-logo-icon 1
Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Nine Monthly Results

42,851
(-0.34%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

49.72

53.32

46.88

39

40.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.72

53.32

46.88

39

40.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

78.57

51.51

35

84.28

62.19

Total Income

128.29

104.83

81.89

123.28

102.51

Total Expenditure

48.68

51.98

45.47

37.8

39.16

PBIDT

79.61

52.85

36.41

85.48

63.36

Interest

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.17

PBDT

79.61

52.84

36.4

85.47

63.19

Depreciation

0.06

0.05

0.03

0.03

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.5

0.57

0.57

0.58

0.49

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

79.05

52.23

35.79

84.82

62.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

79.05

52.23

35.79

84.82

62.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

79.05

52.23

35.79

84.82

62.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2,571.66

1,699.11

1,164.44

2,759.69

2,037.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

175

0

Equity

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

160.11

99.11

77.66

219.17

157.14

PBDTM(%)

160.11

99.09

77.64

219.15

156.72

PATM(%)

158.99

97.95

76.34

217.48

155.33

Yamuna Syndicate: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Yamuna Syndicate Ltd

