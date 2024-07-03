iifl-logo-icon 1
Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Share Price

42,200
(-2.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:41:00 PM

  • Open43,300
  • Day's High43,300
  • 52 Wk High66,999
  • Prev. Close43,200
  • Day's Low42,200
  • 52 Wk Low 22,500.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.26
  • P/E47.24
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value3,041.62
  • EPS914.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,297.08
  • Div. Yield0.92
No Records Found

Yamuna Syndicate Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

43,300

Prev. Close

43,200

Turnover(Lac.)

1.26

Day's High

43,300

Day's Low

42,200

52 Week's High

66,999

52 Week's Low

22,500.05

Book Value

3,041.62

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,297.08

P/E

47.24

EPS

914.5

Divi. Yield

0.92

Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 400

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

Yamuna Syndicate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Yamuna Syndicate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 25.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yamuna Syndicate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

88.07

73.52

70.8

65.97

Net Worth

91.14

76.59

73.87

69.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

62.59

54.75

51.11

56

yoy growth (%)

14.31

7.11

-8.71

18.12

Raw materials

-58.41

-50.86

-47.69

-52.4

As % of sales

93.32

92.88

93.3

93.57

Employee costs

-1.51

-1.31

-1.38

-1.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.55

9.92

14.01

11.64

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.5

-1.14

-0.66

-0.71

Working capital

4.81

2.52

1.9

10.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.31

7.11

-8.71

18.12

Op profit growth

4.71

47.57

2.26

35.58

EBIT growth

-33.86

-30.11

17.47

29.37

Net profit growth

-31.1

-34.2

22.05

25.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

64.02

68.37

62.6

54.76

51.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

64.02

68.37

62.6

54.76

51.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

126.45

89.75

52.98

115.28

68.44

Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yamuna Syndicate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ranjit Puri

Director

Aditya Puri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Kumar.

Independent Director

REVA KHANNA

Independent Director

Kapil Bhalla

Independent Director

Vandana Gupta

Non Executive Director

KISHORE CHATNANI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yamuna Syndicate Ltd

Summary

Yamuna Syndicate Limited (YIL), incorporated in April, 1954 is into Auto Ancillaries trading business. The Company is engaged in trading & marketing of a wide variety of products, components, and consumables related to the auto sector; agro-chemicals; as well as industrial and consumer electricals. The Company commenced its business in 1955. It started trading of tractors with dealership from prestigious companies in 1957, with branches in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and UP.Since 2001, the Company is a major Franchisee of M/s. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd engaged in distribution of the reputed AMARON range of automotive batteries. In the past, it had been involved in dealership business of Yamaha Motorcycles, passenger cars of Hindustan Motors, commercial vehicles of Ashok Leyland; as well as spares parts of Maruti Suzuki. It is backed by a strong Associate Company M/s. Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd, which is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence. Isgec manufactures Process Plant Equipment, Presses, Iron & Steel Castings, and Boiler Pressure Parts. Isgec undertakes turnkey projects for setting up Boilers, Power Plants, Sugar Plants, Distilleries, Factories, Industrial Water Treatment Facilities, and Bulk Material Handling Facilities. It developed strengths in Construction as well.
Company FAQs

What is the Yamuna Syndicate Ltd share price today?

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42200 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd is ₹1297.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd is 47.24 and 14.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yamuna Syndicate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd is ₹22500.05 and ₹66999 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd?

Yamuna Syndicate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.26%, 3 Years at 42.88%, 1 Year at 61.19%, 6 Month at -8.09%, 3 Month at -8.09% and 1 Month at -9.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.87 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 25.12 %

