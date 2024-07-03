Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹43,300
Prev. Close₹43,200
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.26
Day's High₹43,300
Day's Low₹42,200
52 Week's High₹66,999
52 Week's Low₹22,500.05
Book Value₹3,041.62
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,297.08
P/E47.24
EPS914.5
Divi. Yield0.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
88.07
73.52
70.8
65.97
Net Worth
91.14
76.59
73.87
69.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
62.59
54.75
51.11
56
yoy growth (%)
14.31
7.11
-8.71
18.12
Raw materials
-58.41
-50.86
-47.69
-52.4
As % of sales
93.32
92.88
93.3
93.57
Employee costs
-1.51
-1.31
-1.38
-1.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.55
9.92
14.01
11.64
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.5
-1.14
-0.66
-0.71
Working capital
4.81
2.52
1.9
10.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.31
7.11
-8.71
18.12
Op profit growth
4.71
47.57
2.26
35.58
EBIT growth
-33.86
-30.11
17.47
29.37
Net profit growth
-31.1
-34.2
22.05
25.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
64.02
68.37
62.6
54.76
51.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64.02
68.37
62.6
54.76
51.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
126.45
89.75
52.98
115.28
68.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ranjit Puri
Director
Aditya Puri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Kumar.
Independent Director
REVA KHANNA
Independent Director
Kapil Bhalla
Independent Director
Vandana Gupta
Non Executive Director
KISHORE CHATNANI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Yamuna Syndicate Limited (YIL), incorporated in April, 1954 is into Auto Ancillaries trading business. The Company is engaged in trading & marketing of a wide variety of products, components, and consumables related to the auto sector; agro-chemicals; as well as industrial and consumer electricals. The Company commenced its business in 1955. It started trading of tractors with dealership from prestigious companies in 1957, with branches in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and UP.Since 2001, the Company is a major Franchisee of M/s. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd engaged in distribution of the reputed AMARON range of automotive batteries. In the past, it had been involved in dealership business of Yamaha Motorcycles, passenger cars of Hindustan Motors, commercial vehicles of Ashok Leyland; as well as spares parts of Maruti Suzuki. It is backed by a strong Associate Company M/s. Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd, which is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence. Isgec manufactures Process Plant Equipment, Presses, Iron & Steel Castings, and Boiler Pressure Parts. Isgec undertakes turnkey projects for setting up Boilers, Power Plants, Sugar Plants, Distilleries, Factories, Industrial Water Treatment Facilities, and Bulk Material Handling Facilities. It developed strengths in Construction as well.
The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42200 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd is ₹1297.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd is 47.24 and 14.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yamuna Syndicate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yamuna Syndicate Ltd is ₹22500.05 and ₹66999 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yamuna Syndicate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.26%, 3 Years at 42.88%, 1 Year at 61.19%, 6 Month at -8.09%, 3 Month at -8.09% and 1 Month at -9.98%.
