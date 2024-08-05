The Company has published a public notice today i.e. July 31, 2024 in Business Standard (English daily all edition) and Business Standard (Hindi daily newspaper), intimating to shareholders that 70th Annual General Meeting will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Pursuant to Regulation 34 and 30(2) and all applicable Regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Notice of Annual General Meeting dated August 30, 2024 and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) This is to inform you that the Members at their 70th Annual General Meeting held on August 30, 2024 have approved for the following appointments: a) Mr. Ranjit Puri (DIN: 00052459) Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, liable for retirement by rotation b) Mr. Kapil Bhalla (DIN : 00758498) has re-appointed for a second term (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR, we are enclosing herewith combined voting results as Annexure-I Scrutinizer Report dated August 30, 2024 pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies .... Read More.. Summary of Proceedings of 70th Annual General Meeting is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Transcript of the 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company held through VC or other OAVM, has been uploaded on the Companys website under link as per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)