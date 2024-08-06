|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|5 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Saturday August 24 2024 to Friday August 30 2024 (both days inclusive) Rs.400.0000 per share(400%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 06.08.2024)
