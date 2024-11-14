Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The Yamuna Syndicate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (including cash flow statement for the half year ended 30.09.2024, statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 30.09.2024 and related segment wise financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) We wish to inform that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday November 14, 2024, commenced at 11.00 a.m., the Board of Director have considered and approved unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports thereon. The meeting of the Board of Directors was concluded at 12:30 p.m. . The above is for your information and record please. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone & consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2024 We wish to inform t hat the Board of Directors have inter alia considered and approved unaudited standalone & consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors, in its meeting of date 14.08.2024, have inter alia considered and approved unaudited standalone & consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year 2023-24 if any. We wish to inform that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m, the Board of Director have considered and approved inter-alia following businesses: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report thereon. 2 The Board of Directors recommended a Final dividend of Rs 400/- (Rs. Four Hundred only) per Equity Share of Rs. 100/- each, out of profits of the Company, for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Dividend if approved by the Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting shall be paid on or before September 25, 2024, 3. The Board re-appointed Mr. Pramod Kothari (Membership No. F7091) of M/s. Pramod Kothari & Company, Company Secretary in Practice (COP No. 11532), for auditing the secretarial and related records of the Company for financial year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024