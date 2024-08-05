The Board of Directors recommended a Final dividend of Rs 400/- (Rs. Four Hundred only) per Equity Share of Rs. 100/- each, out of profits of the Company, for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Dividend if approved by the Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting shall be paid on or before September 25, 2024, within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration at forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 34 and 30(2) and all applicable Regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Notice of Annual General Meeting dated August 30, 2024 and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)