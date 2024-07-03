iifl-logo-icon 1
Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Company Summary

Jan 13, 2025|02:43:00 PM

Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Summary

Yamuna Syndicate Limited (YIL), incorporated in April, 1954 is into Auto Ancillaries trading business. The Company is engaged in trading & marketing of a wide variety of products, components, and consumables related to the auto sector; agro-chemicals; as well as industrial and consumer electricals. The Company commenced its business in 1955. It started trading of tractors with dealership from prestigious companies in 1957, with branches in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and UP.Since 2001, the Company is a major Franchisee of M/s. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd engaged in distribution of the reputed AMARON range of automotive batteries. In the past, it had been involved in dealership business of Yamaha Motorcycles, passenger cars of Hindustan Motors, commercial vehicles of Ashok Leyland; as well as spares parts of Maruti Suzuki. It is backed by a strong Associate Company M/s. Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd, which is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence. Isgec manufactures Process Plant Equipment, Presses, Iron & Steel Castings, and Boiler Pressure Parts. Isgec undertakes turnkey projects for setting up Boilers, Power Plants, Sugar Plants, Distilleries, Factories, Industrial Water Treatment Facilities, and Bulk Material Handling Facilities. It developed strengths in Construction as well.

