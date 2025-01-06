iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.54
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yash Management & Satelite Ltd

Yash Mgmt & Sat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.45

-0.23

0.67

0.03

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.07

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.04

0

0

0

Working capital

0.85

-5.99

6.48

-2.93

Other operating items

Operating

2.16

-6.33

7.08

-2.93

Capital expenditure

1.61

0.04

0.62

1.13

Free cash flow

3.77

-6.28

7.7

-1.8

Equity raised

6.67

7.07

14.74

7.26

Investing

3.1

2.56

-0.67

-2.64

Financing

1.2

-0.25

2.79

1.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.74

3.09

24.56

4.36

Yash Mgmt & Sat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Yash Management & Satelite Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.