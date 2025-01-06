Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.45
-0.23
0.67
0.03
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.07
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.04
0
0
0
Working capital
0.85
-5.99
6.48
-2.93
Other operating items
Operating
2.16
-6.33
7.08
-2.93
Capital expenditure
1.61
0.04
0.62
1.13
Free cash flow
3.77
-6.28
7.7
-1.8
Equity raised
6.67
7.07
14.74
7.26
Investing
3.1
2.56
-0.67
-2.64
Financing
1.2
-0.25
2.79
1.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.74
3.09
24.56
4.36
