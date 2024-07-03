iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Quarterly Results

13.69
(1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.04

12.22

23.21

7.21

5.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.04

12.22

23.21

7.21

5.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.15

0.81

0.19

0.52

0.33

Total Income

7.89

13.03

23.4

7.73

6.02

Total Expenditure

10.21

11.62

20.94

7.01

9.56

PBIDT

-2.32

1.41

2.46

0.71

-3.55

Interest

0.06

0.05

0.13

0.11

0.25

PBDT

-2.38

1.37

2.32

0.6

-3.8

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.13

0.03

0.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.4

0.4

-0.09

0.21

0.21

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.6

-0.06

-0.15

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.01

0.95

2.89

0.43

-4.13

Minority Interest After NP

0.05

0.03

1.19

-0.03

-1.77

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.06

0.92

1.7

0.46

-2.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.06

0.92

1.7

0.46

-2.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.06

0.67

1.02

0.6

-1.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17

17

17

17

17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-28.85

11.53

10.59

9.84

-62.39

PBDTM(%)

-29.6

11.21

9.99

8.32

-66.78

PATM(%)

-25

7.77

12.45

5.96

-72.58

