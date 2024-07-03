Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.04
12.22
23.21
7.21
5.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.04
12.22
23.21
7.21
5.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.15
0.81
0.19
0.52
0.33
Total Income
7.89
13.03
23.4
7.73
6.02
Total Expenditure
10.21
11.62
20.94
7.01
9.56
PBIDT
-2.32
1.41
2.46
0.71
-3.55
Interest
0.06
0.05
0.13
0.11
0.25
PBDT
-2.38
1.37
2.32
0.6
-3.8
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.13
0.03
0.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.4
0.4
-0.09
0.21
0.21
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.6
-0.06
-0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.01
0.95
2.89
0.43
-4.13
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
0.03
1.19
-0.03
-1.77
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.06
0.92
1.7
0.46
-2.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.06
0.92
1.7
0.46
-2.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.06
0.67
1.02
0.6
-1.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17
17
17
17
17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-28.85
11.53
10.59
9.84
-62.39
PBDTM(%)
-29.6
11.21
9.99
8.32
-66.78
PATM(%)
-25
7.77
12.45
5.96
-72.58
