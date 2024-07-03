iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Share Price

13.54
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.94
  • Day's High13.94
  • 52 Wk High18
  • Prev. Close13.67
  • Day's Low13.44
  • 52 Wk Low 10.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

13.94

Prev. Close

13.67

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

13.94

Day's Low

13.44

52 Week's High

18

52 Week's Low

10.5

Book Value

15.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.38%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17

17

17

17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.25

8.24

7.06

5.7

Net Worth

27.25

25.24

24.06

22.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.37

0.06

5.75

5.11

yoy growth (%)

1,938.9

-98.82

12.47

129.34

Raw materials

-1.11

0

-5.36

-4.92

As % of sales

80.95

5.66

93.22

96.2

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.3

-0.3

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.45

-0.23

0.67

0.03

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.07

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.04

0

0

0

Working capital

0.85

-5.99

6.48

-2.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,938.9

-98.82

12.47

129.34

Op profit growth

-32.76

9.77

49.94

-22.81

EBIT growth

-1,204.36

-117.08

401.52

-55.98

Net profit growth

-697.96

-134.8

1,657.93

-112.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

41.22

32.28

2.13

1.38

0.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.22

32.28

2.13

1.38

0.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.59

1.78

0.99

2.11

0.73

View Annually Results

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yash Management & Satelite Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anurag Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Navrati Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saumya Agrawal

Independent Director

Hansraj Goyal

Independent Director

Sukdeo Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yash Management & Satelite Ltd

Summary

Yash Management & Satellite Limited (Formerly Yash Management & Financial Services Limited) was incorporated on August 4, 1993. In 2004-05, the Company got into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cientifica Ltd. UK for providing services in the field of Nanotechnology in India. It signed agreements with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (NT Bombay), National Chemical Laboratory, Pune (NCL Pune) and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Banglore (JNCASR Banglore). These research Institution advised Yash Nanotech in the identification and commercialisation of technologies.Presently, the Company is engaged into indigenous trading including all types of commodities viz. agricultural and allied products, precious metals and other metals. It has broadened the business activities by getting into manufacturing activities. It has setup manufacturing factory of packaging products & materials through its subsidiary, Sudarshan Polyfab Private Limited (SPPL).SPPL begun the commercial production at its Greenfield plant at Dist. Mehsana in Gujarat from 2nd March, 2022. The Plant has been set up to manufacture PP/HDPE woven fabric and laminated/ unlaminated bags, with production capacity of over 3600 MT. The Company has chosen Laxmanpura, (Dist. Mehsana, Gujarat) for its first manufacturing unit because this region developed into a prime cluster of top woven sack player of the country. The Company is holding 61% stake in Equity Share Capital of SPPL. This invest
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yash Management & Satelite Ltd share price today?

The Yash Management & Satelite Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd is ₹23.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd is 0 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Management & Satelite Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd is ₹10.5 and ₹18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd?

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.90%, 3 Years at 5.60%, 1 Year at 5.23%, 6 Month at -2.29%, 3 Month at -2.98% and 1 Month at 5.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Yash Management & Satelite Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.