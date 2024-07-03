Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹13.94
Prev. Close₹13.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹13.94
Day's Low₹13.44
52 Week's High₹18
52 Week's Low₹10.5
Book Value₹15.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17
17
17
17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.25
8.24
7.06
5.7
Net Worth
27.25
25.24
24.06
22.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.37
0.06
5.75
5.11
yoy growth (%)
1,938.9
-98.82
12.47
129.34
Raw materials
-1.11
0
-5.36
-4.92
As % of sales
80.95
5.66
93.22
96.2
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.3
-0.3
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.45
-0.23
0.67
0.03
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.07
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.04
0
0
0
Working capital
0.85
-5.99
6.48
-2.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,938.9
-98.82
12.47
129.34
Op profit growth
-32.76
9.77
49.94
-22.81
EBIT growth
-1,204.36
-117.08
401.52
-55.98
Net profit growth
-697.96
-134.8
1,657.93
-112.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
41.22
32.28
2.13
1.38
0.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.22
32.28
2.13
1.38
0.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.59
1.78
0.99
2.11
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anurag Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Navrati Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saumya Agrawal
Independent Director
Hansraj Goyal
Independent Director
Sukdeo Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yash Management & Satelite Ltd
Summary
Yash Management & Satellite Limited (Formerly Yash Management & Financial Services Limited) was incorporated on August 4, 1993. In 2004-05, the Company got into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cientifica Ltd. UK for providing services in the field of Nanotechnology in India. It signed agreements with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (NT Bombay), National Chemical Laboratory, Pune (NCL Pune) and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Banglore (JNCASR Banglore). These research Institution advised Yash Nanotech in the identification and commercialisation of technologies.Presently, the Company is engaged into indigenous trading including all types of commodities viz. agricultural and allied products, precious metals and other metals. It has broadened the business activities by getting into manufacturing activities. It has setup manufacturing factory of packaging products & materials through its subsidiary, Sudarshan Polyfab Private Limited (SPPL).SPPL begun the commercial production at its Greenfield plant at Dist. Mehsana in Gujarat from 2nd March, 2022. The Plant has been set up to manufacture PP/HDPE woven fabric and laminated/ unlaminated bags, with production capacity of over 3600 MT. The Company has chosen Laxmanpura, (Dist. Mehsana, Gujarat) for its first manufacturing unit because this region developed into a prime cluster of top woven sack player of the country. The Company is holding 61% stake in Equity Share Capital of SPPL. This invest
Read More
The Yash Management & Satelite Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd is ₹23.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd is 0 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Management & Satelite Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Management & Satelite Ltd is ₹10.5 and ₹18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.90%, 3 Years at 5.60%, 1 Year at 5.23%, 6 Month at -2.29%, 3 Month at -2.98% and 1 Month at 5.56%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.