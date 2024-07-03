Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Summary

Yash Management & Satellite Limited (Formerly Yash Management & Financial Services Limited) was incorporated on August 4, 1993. In 2004-05, the Company got into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cientifica Ltd. UK for providing services in the field of Nanotechnology in India. It signed agreements with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (NT Bombay), National Chemical Laboratory, Pune (NCL Pune) and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Banglore (JNCASR Banglore). These research Institution advised Yash Nanotech in the identification and commercialisation of technologies.Presently, the Company is engaged into indigenous trading including all types of commodities viz. agricultural and allied products, precious metals and other metals. It has broadened the business activities by getting into manufacturing activities. It has setup manufacturing factory of packaging products & materials through its subsidiary, Sudarshan Polyfab Private Limited (SPPL).SPPL begun the commercial production at its Greenfield plant at Dist. Mehsana in Gujarat from 2nd March, 2022. The Plant has been set up to manufacture PP/HDPE woven fabric and laminated/ unlaminated bags, with production capacity of over 3600 MT. The Company has chosen Laxmanpura, (Dist. Mehsana, Gujarat) for its first manufacturing unit because this region developed into a prime cluster of top woven sack player of the country. The Company is holding 61% stake in Equity Share Capital of SPPL. This investment in new subsidiary will leverage the growth opportunities in the evolving industrial space and will help YMSL in becoming more focused and agile.