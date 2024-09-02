AGM 30/09/2024 With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today, i.e., 02nd September 2024 transacted matters along with other routine Business as enclosed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) Proceeding of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing and other Audio Visual means. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)