|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.37
0.06
5.75
5.11
yoy growth (%)
1,938.9
-98.82
12.47
129.34
Raw materials
-1.11
0
-5.36
-4.92
As % of sales
80.95
5.66
93.22
96.2
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.3
-0.3
-0.17
As % of sales
20.57
446.04
5.22
3.43
Other costs
-0.48
-0.51
-0.77
-0.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.14
760.51
13.43
9.27
Operating profit
-0.5
-0.75
-0.68
-0.45
OPM
-36.67
-1,112.23
-11.88
-8.91
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.07
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.09
-0.11
-0.11
Other income
2.1
0.72
1.54
0.65
Profit before tax
1.45
-0.23
0.67
0.03
Taxes
-0.04
0
0
0
Tax rate
-2.96
1.6
0.67
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.41
-0.23
0.67
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.41
-0.23
0.67
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-697.96
-134.8
1,657.93
-112.44
NPM
102.78
-350.47
11.81
0.75
