iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.69
(1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yash Management & Satelite Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.37

0.06

5.75

5.11

yoy growth (%)

1,938.9

-98.82

12.47

129.34

Raw materials

-1.11

0

-5.36

-4.92

As % of sales

80.95

5.66

93.22

96.2

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.3

-0.3

-0.17

As % of sales

20.57

446.04

5.22

3.43

Other costs

-0.48

-0.51

-0.77

-0.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.14

760.51

13.43

9.27

Operating profit

-0.5

-0.75

-0.68

-0.45

OPM

-36.67

-1,112.23

-11.88

-8.91

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.07

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.09

-0.11

-0.11

Other income

2.1

0.72

1.54

0.65

Profit before tax

1.45

-0.23

0.67

0.03

Taxes

-0.04

0

0

0

Tax rate

-2.96

1.6

0.67

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.41

-0.23

0.67

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.41

-0.23

0.67

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-697.96

-134.8

1,657.93

-112.44

NPM

102.78

-350.47

11.81

0.75

Yash Mgmt & Sat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Yash Management & Satelite Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.