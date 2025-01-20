Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,938.9
Op profit growth
-32.76
EBIT growth
-1,204.36
Net profit growth
-697.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-36.67
-1,112.23
EBIT margin
108.35
-200.04
Net profit margin
102.78
-350.47
RoCE
6.48
RoNW
1.68
RoA
1.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.83
-0.14
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.76
-0.2
Book value per share
13.35
11.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.83
-38.85
P/CEPS
18.25
-26.43
P/B
1.04
0.47
EV/EBIDTA
12.06
-236.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-2.96
1.6
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.04
Inventory days
57.02
Creditor days
-0.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-44.77
1.38
Net debt / equity
-0.19
-0.21
Net debt / op. profit
8.69
5.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.95
-5.66
Employee costs
-20.57
-446.04
Other costs
-35.14
-760.51
