Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Key Ratios

13.01
(-0.15%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,938.9

Op profit growth

-32.76

EBIT growth

-1,204.36

Net profit growth

-697.96

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-36.67

-1,112.23

EBIT margin

108.35

-200.04

Net profit margin

102.78

-350.47

RoCE

6.48

RoNW

1.68

RoA

1.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.83

-0.14

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.76

-0.2

Book value per share

13.35

11.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.83

-38.85

P/CEPS

18.25

-26.43

P/B

1.04

0.47

EV/EBIDTA

12.06

-236.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-2.96

1.6

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.04

Inventory days

57.02

Creditor days

-0.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-44.77

1.38

Net debt / equity

-0.19

-0.21

Net debt / op. profit

8.69

5.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.95

-5.66

Employee costs

-20.57

-446.04

Other costs

-35.14

-760.51

