Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
18.01
19.67
0.52
0.17
0.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.01
19.67
0.52
0.17
0.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1
1.47
0.79
1.87
0.6
Total Income
19.01
21.14
1.3
2.03
0.61
Total Expenditure
22.02
19.97
0.85
0.64
0.72
PBIDT
-3.01
1.17
0.45
1.4
-0.11
Interest
0.7
0.87
0.06
0.03
0.09
PBDT
-3.71
0.3
0.4
1.37
-0.21
Depreciation
0.56
0.76
0.1
0.09
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.45
0.22
0.05
0.09
0.03
Deferred Tax
-0.21
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.51
-0.67
0.24
1.2
-0.32
Minority Interest After NP
-2.27
-0.81
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.24
0.14
0.24
1.2
-0.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.24
0.14
0.24
1.2
-0.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.85
0.23
0.65
0.71
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17
17
17
17
17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-16.71
5.94
86.53
823.52
-1,100
PBDTM(%)
-20.59
1.52
76.92
805.88
-2,100
PATM(%)
-25.04
-3.4
46.15
705.88
-3,200
