iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Nine Monthly Results

13.51
(-1.31%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

18.01

19.67

0.52

0.17

0.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.01

19.67

0.52

0.17

0.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1

1.47

0.79

1.87

0.6

Total Income

19.01

21.14

1.3

2.03

0.61

Total Expenditure

22.02

19.97

0.85

0.64

0.72

PBIDT

-3.01

1.17

0.45

1.4

-0.11

Interest

0.7

0.87

0.06

0.03

0.09

PBDT

-3.71

0.3

0.4

1.37

-0.21

Depreciation

0.56

0.76

0.1

0.09

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.45

0.22

0.05

0.09

0.03

Deferred Tax

-0.21

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.51

-0.67

0.24

1.2

-0.32

Minority Interest After NP

-2.27

-0.81

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.24

0.14

0.24

1.2

-0.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.24

0.14

0.24

1.2

-0.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.85

0.23

0.65

0.71

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17

17

17

17

17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-16.71

5.94

86.53

823.52

-1,100

PBDTM(%)

-20.59

1.52

76.92

805.88

-2,100

PATM(%)

-25.04

-3.4

46.15

705.88

-3,200

Yash Mgmt & Sat.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yash Management & Satelite Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.