Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

YASH MANAGEMENT & SATELLITE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Pursuant to SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 14th November 2024 has inter alia considered and approved: 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024: and 2. Limited review report issued by BKG & Associates, Chartered Accountants. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

With reference to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that on recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, 01st October 2024 has appointed M/s Pankaj Chandak & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 w.e.f. 01st October 2024.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 22 Aug 2024

YASH MANAGEMENT & SATELLITE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To finalize the Day Date and Time for convening the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company; 2.To consider and approve draft notice of Annual General Meeting. 3.To adopt and approve the draft Board Report of the company along with Corporate Governance Report for the year ended 31st March 2024; 4.To finalize the dates of Book Closure for the purpose of forthcoming 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5.To appoint Scrutinizer for the process of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM; 6.To consider and approve disposal of shares and removal of material Subsidiary; 7.To consider and approve the appointment of Independent Directors; 8.To consider approve appointment/re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25; With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today, i.e., 02nd September 2024 transacted matters along with other routine Business as enclosed. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015, we would like to inform that the Board had approved the Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Resignation of Internal Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

YASH MANAGEMENT & SATELLITE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, The Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. 09th August, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following items along with other routine businesses: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with limited review report thereon The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 01.00 PM and concluded at 02.00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 14 May 2024

YASH MANAGEMENT & SATELLITE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and for Appointment of Chief Financial Officer. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the TRADING WINDOW for dealing in the Companys Securities is already closed from 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after results are made public on 27th May 2024 for all the directors/officers/designated employees of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved; 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon 2. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer. 3. Resignation of Ms. Saumya Agrawal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 4. Appointment Ms. Sayli Jadhav as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of (SEBI) LODR Regulation 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at their meeting held today i.e on May 27th 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Omkar Pawar as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 27th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024