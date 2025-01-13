iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

9.69
(1.25%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:37:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yogi Infra Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

16.85

16.85

16.85

16.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.18

-1.85

-1.72

-1.69

Net Worth

14.67

15

15.13

15.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.21

0.15

0.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.67

15.21

15.28

15.27

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.89

1.89

1.89

1.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.72

13.27

13.32

13.31

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

12.74

13.35

13.4

13.39

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.02

-0.07

-0.07

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.06

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.05

0.05

0.07

0.06

Total Assets

14.66

15.21

15.28

15.26

Yogi Infra Proj. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Yogi Infra Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.