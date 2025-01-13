Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
16.85
16.85
16.85
16.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.18
-1.85
-1.72
-1.69
Net Worth
14.67
15
15.13
15.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.21
0.15
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.67
15.21
15.28
15.27
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.89
1.89
1.89
1.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.72
13.27
13.32
13.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
12.74
13.35
13.4
13.39
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
-0.07
-0.07
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.06
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.07
0.06
Total Assets
14.66
15.21
15.28
15.26
