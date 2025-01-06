Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.02
-0.01
0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-4.82
0
-1.39
-0.05
Working capital
-0.07
0.02
0.08
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-0.19
0
0.06
0.15
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.19
0
0.06
0.15
Equity raised
-3.44
-3.38
-3.35
-3.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.36
0.26
0.13
0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.28
-3.13
-3.16
-3.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.