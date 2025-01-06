iifl-logo-icon 1
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.25
(-9.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Yogi Infra Proj. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.12

-0.02

-0.01

0.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-4.82

0

-1.39

-0.05

Working capital

-0.07

0.02

0.08

0.03

Other operating items

Operating

-0.19

0

0.06

0.15

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.19

0

0.06

0.15

Equity raised

-3.44

-3.38

-3.35

-3.6

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.36

0.26

0.13

0.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.28

-3.13

-3.16

-3.32

