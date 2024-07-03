Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.08
0.25
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.08
0.25
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.32
0.34
0.62
0.56
0.57
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0
0
Total Income
0.4
0.59
0.63
0.56
0.57
Total Expenditure
1.05
0.95
0.61
0.66
0.59
PBIDT
-0.65
-0.35
0.02
-0.1
-0.03
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.65
-0.35
0.02
-0.1
-0.03
Depreciation
0.04
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.69
-0.35
0.02
-0.12
-0.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.69
-0.35
0.02
-0.12
-0.04
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.09
-0.01
0.01
0
-0.02
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.6
-0.34
0.01
-0.12
-0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.41
-0.21
0.01
-0.06
-0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.85
16.85
16.85
16.85
16.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-812.5
-140
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-812.5
-140
0
0
0
PATM(%)
-862.5
-140
0
0
0
