Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Key Ratios

9.68
(-4.16%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

117

0

Op profit growth

-11.26

-5.39

14.84

-2.7

EBIT growth

-128.4

-97.68

20.6

-45.34

Net profit growth

-5,597.52

-98.91

17.97

-33.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-35.75

-67.55

EBIT margin

0

0

30.32

54.55

Net profit margin

0

0

21.29

39.17

RoCE

0

0.03

1.32

1.15

RoNW

-0.2

0

0.34

0.32

RoA

-0.12

0

0.23

0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.18

0

0.3

0.25

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.18

0

0.28

0.24

Book value per share

21.83

21.69

21.63

21.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

-15.83

0

5.96

9

P/CEPS

-15.18

-165.96

6.21

9.28

P/B

0.13

0.04

0.08

0.1

EV/EBIDTA

2,288.12

209.2

17.94

12.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-176.79

17.01

-30.27

-22.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

156.43

203.34

Inventory days

0

0

303.57

1,141.07

Creditor days

-3,612.8

-2,015.03

-216.78

-877.61

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.57

0.13

0.27

0.11

Net debt / op. profit

-29.99

-6.37

-11.98

-5.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-77.1

-97.03

Employee costs

0

0

-11.09

-21.6

Other costs

0

0

-47.55

-48.91

