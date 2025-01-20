Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
117
0
Op profit growth
-11.26
-5.39
14.84
-2.7
EBIT growth
-128.4
-97.68
20.6
-45.34
Net profit growth
-5,597.52
-98.91
17.97
-33.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
-35.75
-67.55
EBIT margin
0
0
30.32
54.55
Net profit margin
0
0
21.29
39.17
RoCE
0
0.03
1.32
1.15
RoNW
-0.2
0
0.34
0.32
RoA
-0.12
0
0.23
0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.18
0
0.3
0.25
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.18
0
0.28
0.24
Book value per share
21.83
21.69
21.63
21.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
-15.83
0
5.96
9
P/CEPS
-15.18
-165.96
6.21
9.28
P/B
0.13
0.04
0.08
0.1
EV/EBIDTA
2,288.12
209.2
17.94
12.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-176.79
17.01
-30.27
-22.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
156.43
203.34
Inventory days
0
0
303.57
1,141.07
Creditor days
-3,612.8
-2,015.03
-216.78
-877.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.57
0.13
0.27
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-29.99
-6.37
-11.98
-5.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-77.1
-97.03
Employee costs
0
0
-11.09
-21.6
Other costs
0
0
-47.55
-48.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.