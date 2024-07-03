iifl-logo-icon 1
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

9.68
(4.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

145.75

0.08

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

145.75

0.08

0

Other Operating Income

0.23

0.2

0.28

0.04

0.14

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.23

0.2

146.02

0.12

0.14

Total Expenditure

0.43

0.57

143.75

0.27

0.46

PBIDT

-0.21

-0.37

2.27

-0.15

-0.31

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.21

-0.37

2.27

-0.15

-0.31

Depreciation

0.07

0

0.06

0

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.61

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.28

-0.37

1.6

-0.15

-0.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.28

-0.37

1.6

-0.15

-0.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.01

-0.06

0

-0.09

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.28

-0.36

1.66

-0.15

-0.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.17

-0.22

0.95

-0.09

-0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.85

16.85

16.85

16.85

16.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

1.55

-187.5

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

1.55

-187.5

0

PATM(%)

0

0

1.09

-187.5

0

