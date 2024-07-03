Summary

Yogi Infra Projects Limited (formerly known as Yogi Sung-Won (India) Limited) is one of the flagship Companies of Moongipa Group. The Company is one of the fastest growing organisation in India with experience in infrastructure development and civil constructions. Founded in 1989, the Company is well diversified and professionally managed.The Company was acquired by Moongipa Group in 2011 and since has been expanding its presence throughout India. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant urge for top-class quality has enabled the Company to attain a good reputation in civil construction by various corporate. And this is how the Company is gaining the reputation as one of the finest provider of construction and infrastructure projects. The Company is in the business of all kinds of infrastructure establishers/developers, real estate advisers/consultants/brokers, real estate agents builders promoters, developers of apartments, commercial buildings, factory buildings, hotels, malls, office buildings, residential flats and other civil structures and/or dealers in real estates such as land, building, factory sheds, apartment, flats, hotels, cinema theatres, shopping complex, commercial premises, industrial sites, industrial sheds, guest houses, lodging houses, hotels, cottages, tourist bungalows, commercial premises, all other types of civil structures and places of entertainment, recreation and pleasure and other immovable properties of all kinds and descriptio

