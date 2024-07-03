Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹10.48
Prev. Close₹10.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.43
Day's High₹10.48
Day's Low₹9.25
52 Week's High₹15.57
52 Week's Low₹3.8
Book Value₹8.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
16.85
16.85
16.85
16.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.18
-1.85
-1.72
-1.69
Net Worth
14.67
15
15.13
15.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.11
-0.14
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.02
-0.01
0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-4.82
0
-1.39
-0.05
Working capital
-0.07
0.02
0.08
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
5.67
-20.7
1.93
-11.6
EBIT growth
378.74
63.61
-109.6
-3.62
Net profit growth
365.28
112.31
-110.83
1.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
145.75
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
145.75
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.69
0.94
0
0
0.83
Other Income
0
0
0.99
0.72
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dhaval Joshi
Independent Director
Jitendra Mansukhlal Dasani
Executive Director
Chetna Sanjay Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tarana Sankhla
Executive Chairman
Sanjay Basudeo Agarwal
Independent Director
Kumar Muthu KonaKumar Muthu Konarr
Managing Director
RAJESH BASUDEO AGARWAL
Reports by Yogi Infra Projects Ltd
Summary
Yogi Infra Projects Limited (formerly known as Yogi Sung-Won (India) Limited) is one of the flagship Companies of Moongipa Group. The Company is one of the fastest growing organisation in India with experience in infrastructure development and civil constructions. Founded in 1989, the Company is well diversified and professionally managed.The Company was acquired by Moongipa Group in 2011 and since has been expanding its presence throughout India. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant urge for top-class quality has enabled the Company to attain a good reputation in civil construction by various corporate. And this is how the Company is gaining the reputation as one of the finest provider of construction and infrastructure projects. The Company is in the business of all kinds of infrastructure establishers/developers, real estate advisers/consultants/brokers, real estate agents builders promoters, developers of apartments, commercial buildings, factory buildings, hotels, malls, office buildings, residential flats and other civil structures and/or dealers in real estates such as land, building, factory sheds, apartment, flats, hotels, cinema theatres, shopping complex, commercial premises, industrial sites, industrial sheds, guest houses, lodging houses, hotels, cottages, tourist bungalows, commercial premises, all other types of civil structures and places of entertainment, recreation and pleasure and other immovable properties of all kinds and descriptio
Read More
The Yogi Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd is ₹15.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd is 0 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yogi Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd is ₹3.8 and ₹15.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.14%, 3 Years at 17.07%, 1 Year at 146.28%, 6 Month at -19.51%, 3 Month at -2.75% and 1 Month at 1.99%.
