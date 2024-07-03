iifl-logo-icon 1
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Share Price

9.25
(-9.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.48
  • Day's High10.48
  • 52 Wk High15.57
  • Prev. Close10.27
  • Day's Low9.25
  • 52 Wk Low 3.8
  • Turnover (lac)2.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

10.48

Prev. Close

10.27

Turnover(Lac.)

2.43

Day's High

10.48

Day's Low

9.25

52 Week's High

15.57

52 Week's Low

3.8

Book Value

8.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.59%

Non-Promoter- 55.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

16.85

16.85

16.85

16.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.18

-1.85

-1.72

-1.69

Net Worth

14.67

15

15.13

15.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.11

-0.14

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.12

-0.02

-0.01

0.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-4.82

0

-1.39

-0.05

Working capital

-0.07

0.02

0.08

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

5.67

-20.7

1.93

-11.6

EBIT growth

378.74

63.61

-109.6

-3.62

Net profit growth

365.28

112.31

-110.83

1.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

145.75

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

145.75

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0.69

0.94

0

0

0.83

Other Income

0

0

0.99

0.72

0

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yogi Infra Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dhaval Joshi

Independent Director

Jitendra Mansukhlal Dasani

Executive Director

Chetna Sanjay Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tarana Sankhla

Executive Chairman

Sanjay Basudeo Agarwal

Independent Director

Kumar Muthu KonaKumar Muthu Konarr

Managing Director

RAJESH BASUDEO AGARWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yogi Infra Projects Ltd

Summary

Yogi Infra Projects Limited (formerly known as Yogi Sung-Won (India) Limited) is one of the flagship Companies of Moongipa Group. The Company is one of the fastest growing organisation in India with experience in infrastructure development and civil constructions. Founded in 1989, the Company is well diversified and professionally managed.The Company was acquired by Moongipa Group in 2011 and since has been expanding its presence throughout India. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant urge for top-class quality has enabled the Company to attain a good reputation in civil construction by various corporate. And this is how the Company is gaining the reputation as one of the finest provider of construction and infrastructure projects. The Company is in the business of all kinds of infrastructure establishers/developers, real estate advisers/consultants/brokers, real estate agents builders promoters, developers of apartments, commercial buildings, factory buildings, hotels, malls, office buildings, residential flats and other civil structures and/or dealers in real estates such as land, building, factory sheds, apartment, flats, hotels, cinema theatres, shopping complex, commercial premises, industrial sites, industrial sheds, guest houses, lodging houses, hotels, cottages, tourist bungalows, commercial premises, all other types of civil structures and places of entertainment, recreation and pleasure and other immovable properties of all kinds and descriptio
Company FAQs

What is the Yogi Infra Projects Ltd share price today?

The Yogi Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd is ₹15.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd is 0 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yogi Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd is ₹3.8 and ₹15.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd?

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.14%, 3 Years at 17.07%, 1 Year at 146.28%, 6 Month at -19.51%, 3 Month at -2.75% and 1 Month at 1.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.60 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.40 %

Logo

