To the Members of

M/s Yogi Infra Projects Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s Yogi Infra Projects Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

4. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

5. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

7. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India;

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022;

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Loss for the year ended on that date; and

c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

The uncertainty related to the outcome of the proceedings pending before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal for the financial year: 1994-1995 and financial year: 1995-1996.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

8. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

9. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) In our opinion there are no observations or comments on the financial transactions, which may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2022, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2022, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") is enclosed as an annexure to this report.

h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements.

ii The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative Contracts.;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, if any, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

For SARDA SONI ASSOCIATES LLP Chartered Accountants C.A. MANOJ JAIN Partner M No. 120788 Place: Mumbai Dated: 30th MAY, 2022 UDIN: 22120788AJXAOG7907

Annexure to the Auditors Report Referred to in paragraph 8 of our report of even date

(i)(a)(A) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i)(a)(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company does not have intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(i)(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(i)(c) The Company does not have immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(i)(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Plant and Equipment, (including Right of Use assets) intangible assets during the year.

(i) (e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any physical inventories during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any time during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties as under:

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries NIL NIL NIL NIL - Joint Ventures NIL NIL NIL NIL - Associates NIL NIL NIL NIL - Others NIL NIL 95,00,000/- NIL Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries NIL NIL NIL NIL - Joint Ventures NIL NIL NIL NIL - Associates NIL NIL NIL NIL - Others NIL NIL 95,00,000/- NIL

(iii)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the investment made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(iii)(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans given by the Company, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of principal amount and interest have been regular.

(iii)(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety daysin respect of the loans given by the Company.

(iii)(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(iii) (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantee and security given by the Company, the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been compiled with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it and/ or services provided by it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information provided and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, providentfund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. There are no material outstanding statutory dues existing as on the last day of the financial year which is outstanding for more than six months from the day these becomes payable.

(vii)(b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (INR) Period to which the Amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Department Income Tax 54,73,988/- FY 1994-95 ITAT, Ahmadabad NIL Income Tax Department Income Tax 8,65,427/- FY 1995-96 ITAT, Ahmadabad NIL

(viii) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not availed any loans and borrowings during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable except from its Directors.

(ix)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix)(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix)(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

(ix) (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi)(b) According to the information and explanations available with us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi) (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered with the related parties are incompliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards/ Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv)(b) whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvi)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(xvi)(c) The Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 12,95,233/- and Rs. 2,78,373/- respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, companies incorporated in India and included in the consolidated financial statements did not have any qualifications or adverse remarks made by the respective component auditors in their reports in the Companies (Auditor Report) Order (CARO).

Annexure To The Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Financial Statements of M/S Yogi Infra Projects Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S Yogi Infra Projects Limited as of 31st March, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2022.