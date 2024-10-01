|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 In accordance with the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, please find enclosed the voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed at the Thirty First Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 for your information and records. A copy of the same is also being placed on the website of the Company. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)
