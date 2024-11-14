Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

YOGI SUNG-WON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of Yogi Infra Projects Limited (formerly known as Yogi Sung-Won {India) limited) (Company ) will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 16:00 (!ST) at the registered office of the Company at 205 PL-8231 Raigad Darshan J P Road Opposite Indian Oil Colony Andheri (West) Mumbai -400053 for the following matters: (1) Approval of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; (2) Other matters as per the agenda of the Board meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024, have duly approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, together with the Limited review report of the auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 which is enclosed herein as an annexure. The Board meeting begun at 16:20 (IST) and concluded at 18:40 (IST). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of Yogi Infra Projects Limited (formerly Yogi Sung-Won (India) Limited) at its meeting held on Friday, September 6, 2024, approved the following: 1. Notice for the 31st AGM on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 16:00 IST via video conferencing. 2. Re-appointment of Ms. Chetna Sanjay Agarwal. 3.Appointment of J S Bhatia & Co as Statutory Auditors for five years, subject to member approval. 4. Appointment of Mr. Sanjay B Agarwal as Executive Chairman for five years. 5. Appointment of Mr. Rajesh B Agarwal as Managing Director for five years. 6. Appointment of Mr. Kumar Muthu Konar as Independent Director for five years. 7. Resignation of Mr. Jitendra Kumar Pareek as Independent Director. 8.Resignation of Mr. Basudeo Kashi Prasad Agarwal as Director. 9. Appointment of Mr. Yogesh N Dave as CFO. 10. Dates for book closure for the AGM. 11. Appointment of KNK & Co LLP as scrutinizers. Meeting commenced at 17:10 IST and concluded at 18:10 IST. Kindly take note of the above.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

YOGI SUNG-WON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Approval of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; (2) Shifting of registered office of the Company within the local limits of the city where the registered office of the Company is situated. (3) Other matters as per the agenda of the Board meeting. Based on the exchange query, the limited review report of the auditors on the consolidated financial results has been revised. The revised limited review report along with the results is enclosed. We wish to inform the stakeholders that there is no further changes apart from the one mentioned above in the financial results of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

YOGI SUNG-WON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Yogi Infra Projects Limited (Formerly Yogi SongWon (India) Limited) (hereinafter referred to as the Company ) (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, has approved the following matters: 1. Audited Standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; The Board meeting begun at 16:10 (IST) and concluded at 18:10 {IST). We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. Read less.. The Board approved the Standalone Audited Financials for 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, have duly approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Auditors Report in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We are thus enclosing the following (1) Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Auditors Report in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. (2) Declaration in compliance with Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for standalone and consolidated financial results. The Board meeting begun at 16:10 (IST) and concluded at 18:10 (IST). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024