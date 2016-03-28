iifl-logo-icon 1
Zyden Gentec Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.87
(-4.40%)
Mar 28, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.26

-0.73

-4.45

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.25

-0.4

-0.31

Tax paid

0

0

0.35

-0.08

Working capital

-1.92

2.24

3.27

Other operating items

Operating

-2.43

1.25

-1.23

Capital expenditure

-0.06

0.03

0.19

Free cash flow

-2.49

1.28

-1.03

Equity raised

3.03

4.21

16.1

Investing

0

0.01

0

Financing

-1.25

1.46

1.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.7

6.96

16.35

