Zyden Gentec Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.26
-0.73
-4.45
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.25
-0.4
-0.31
Tax paid
0
0
0.35
-0.08
Working capital
-1.92
2.24
3.27
Other operating items
Operating
-2.43
1.25
-1.23
Capital expenditure
-0.06
0.03
0.19
Free cash flow
-2.49
1.28
-1.03
Equity raised
3.03
4.21
16.1
Investing
0
0.01
0
Financing
-1.25
1.46
1.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.7
6.96
16.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.