Zyden Gentec Ltd Share Price

0.87
(-4.40%)
Mar 28, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Zyden Gentec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

0.95

Prev. Close

0.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

0.95

Day's Low

0.87

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.83

P/E

8.7

EPS

0.1

Divi. Yield

0

Zyden Gentec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:08 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.62%

Institutions: 1.61%

Non-Institutions: 98.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zyden Gentec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

11.11

11.11

11.22

5.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.25

1.52

1.85

3.41

Net Worth

12.36

12.63

13.07

9.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1.58

7.54

9.51

12.09

yoy growth (%)

-78.94

-20.63

-21.36

Raw materials

-2.05

-6.61

-9.91

-8.34

As % of sales

129.41

87.56

104.28

69

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.76

-0.98

-0.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.26

-0.73

-4.45

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.25

-0.4

-0.31

Tax paid

0

0

0.35

-0.08

Working capital

-1.92

2.24

3.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.94

-20.63

-21.36

Op profit growth

29.59

-65.72

-369.56

EBIT growth

-30.73

-89.74

-510.41

Net profit growth

-63.73

-82.17

3,695.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0.34

1.59

14.07

14.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0.75

Net Sales

0.34

1.59

14.07

14.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.72

1.33

0.93

0.93

Zyden Gentec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zyden Gentec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Vinod S Gupta

Director

Niranjan Kumar Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Manish Jatia

Additional Director

V Siva Subbu

Whole-time Director

Jatia Omprakash Manish

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zyden Gentec Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1994,Overseas Capital Ltd has been engaged in Financial services.The company came out with IPO in the year 1995 and issued 21 lakhs equity shares of Rs.10 each at par.
