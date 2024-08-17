SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹0.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹0.95
Day's Low₹0.87
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.83
P/E8.7
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
11.11
11.11
11.22
5.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.25
1.52
1.85
3.41
Net Worth
12.36
12.63
13.07
9.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1.58
7.54
9.51
12.09
yoy growth (%)
-78.94
-20.63
-21.36
Raw materials
-2.05
-6.61
-9.91
-8.34
As % of sales
129.41
87.56
104.28
69
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.76
-0.98
-0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.26
-0.73
-4.45
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.25
-0.4
-0.31
Tax paid
0
0
0.35
-0.08
Working capital
-1.92
2.24
3.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.94
-20.63
-21.36
Op profit growth
29.59
-65.72
-369.56
EBIT growth
-30.73
-89.74
-510.41
Net profit growth
-63.73
-82.17
3,695.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0.34
1.59
14.07
14.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0.75
Net Sales
0.34
1.59
14.07
14.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.72
1.33
0.93
0.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Vinod S Gupta
Director
Niranjan Kumar Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Manish Jatia
Additional Director
V Siva Subbu
Whole-time Director
Jatia Omprakash Manish
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zyden Gentec Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1994,Overseas Capital Ltd has been engaged in Financial services.The company came out with IPO in the year 1995 and issued 21 lakhs equity shares of Rs.10 each at par.
Read More
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
