Zyden Gentec Ltd Annually Results

0.87
(-4.40%)
Mar 28, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0.34

1.59

14.07

14.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0.75

Net Sales

0.34

1.59

14.07

14.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.72

1.33

0.93

0.93

Total Income

1.06

2.92

15.02

15.02

Total Expenditure

0.49

2.9

14.98

14.98

PBIDT

0.57

0.01

0.02

0.02

Interest

0.03

0.02

0.4

0.38

PBDT

0.54

-0.01

-0.36

-0.36

Depreciation

0.18

0.25

0.25

0.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.36

-0.27

-0.62

-0.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.36

-0.27

-0.62

-0.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.36

-0.27

-0.62

-0.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

-0.23

-0.56

-0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.11

11.1

11.1

11.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

5,55,62,000

1,08,58,600

91,92,600

91,92,600

Public Shareholding (%)

100

97.72

82.72

82.72

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

10,33,900

10,33,900

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

53.84

53.84

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

9.31

9.36

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,500

2,53,800

8,85,900

8,85,900

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

46.15

46.15

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

2.27

7.96

7.96

PBIDTM(%)

167.64

1.25

0.21

0.21

PBDTM(%)

158.82

-1.25

-2.55

-2.55

PATM(%)

105.88

-16.98

-4.4

-4.4

