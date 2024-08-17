Zyden Gentec Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0.34
1.59
14.07
14.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0.75
Net Sales
0.34
1.59
14.07
14.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.72
1.33
0.93
0.93
Total Income
1.06
2.92
15.02
15.02
Total Expenditure
0.49
2.9
14.98
14.98
PBIDT
0.57
0.01
0.02
0.02
Interest
0.03
0.02
0.4
0.38
PBDT
0.54
-0.01
-0.36
-0.36
Depreciation
0.18
0.25
0.25
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.36
-0.27
-0.62
-0.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.36
-0.27
-0.62
-0.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.36
-0.27
-0.62
-0.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
-0.23
-0.56
-0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.11
11.1
11.1
11.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,55,62,000
1,08,58,600
91,92,600
91,92,600
Public Shareholding (%)
100
97.72
82.72
82.72
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
10,33,900
10,33,900
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
53.84
53.84
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
9.31
9.36
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,500
2,53,800
8,85,900
8,85,900
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
46.15
46.15
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
2.27
7.96
7.96
PBIDTM(%)
167.64
1.25
0.21
0.21
PBDTM(%)
158.82
-1.25
-2.55
-2.55
PATM(%)
105.88
-16.98
-4.4
-4.4
