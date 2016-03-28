Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.71
48.06
Op profit growth
45.75
-69.43
EBIT growth
4.84
-93.1
Net profit growth
-56.71
-84.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-82.63
-6.39
-30.98
EBIT margin
-14.77
-1.59
-34.17
Net profit margin
-16.92
-4.41
-43.1
RoCE
-1
-0.91
RoNW
-0.53
-1.2
RoA
-0.28
-0.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.46
-0.79
-0.4
Book value per share
11.23
11.45
1.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-5.82
-8.83
-8.96
P/B
0.24
0.61
3.09
EV/EBIDTA
1,962.08
1,449.45
-11.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-8.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,621.5
173.76
Inventory days
225.06
49.23
Creditor days
-985.85
-103.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
6.86
0.56
2.69
Net debt / equity
0.78
0.92
0.85
Net debt / op. profit
-7.46
-13.04
-3.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-129.41
-92.4
-104.28
Employee costs
-22.43
-5.42
-10.35
Other costs
-30.77
-8.56
-16.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.