Zyden Gentec Ltd Key Ratios

0.87
(-4.40%)
Mar 28, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.71

48.06

Op profit growth

45.75

-69.43

EBIT growth

4.84

-93.1

Net profit growth

-56.71

-84.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-82.63

-6.39

-30.98

EBIT margin

-14.77

-1.59

-34.17

Net profit margin

-16.92

-4.41

-43.1

RoCE

-1

-0.91

RoNW

-0.53

-1.2

RoA

-0.28

-0.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.46

-0.79

-0.4

Book value per share

11.23

11.45

1.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-5.82

-8.83

-8.96

P/B

0.24

0.61

3.09

EV/EBIDTA

1,962.08

1,449.45

-11.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-8.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,621.5

173.76

Inventory days

225.06

49.23

Creditor days

-985.85

-103.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

6.86

0.56

2.69

Net debt / equity

0.78

0.92

0.85

Net debt / op. profit

-7.46

-13.04

-3.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-129.41

-92.4

-104.28

Employee costs

-22.43

-5.42

-10.35

Other costs

-30.77

-8.56

-16.34

