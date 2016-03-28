Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1.58
7.54
9.51
12.09
yoy growth (%)
-78.94
-20.63
-21.36
Raw materials
-2.05
-6.61
-9.91
-8.34
As % of sales
129.41
87.56
104.28
69
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.76
-0.98
-0.86
As % of sales
22.43
10.13
10.35
7.16
Other costs
-0.48
-1.18
-1.55
-1.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.51
15.68
16.34
14.79
Operating profit
-1.3
-1.01
-2.94
1.09
OPM
-82.37
-13.38
-30.98
9.03
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.25
-0.4
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.39
-1.2
-0.81
Other income
1.32
0.93
0.1
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.26
-0.73
-4.45
-0.02
Taxes
0
0
0.35
-0.08
Tax rate
0
0
-8.03
337.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.26
-0.73
-4.09
-0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.26
-0.73
-4.09
-0.1
yoy growth (%)
-63.73
-82.17
3,695.41
NPM
-16.67
-9.68
-43.1
-0.89
