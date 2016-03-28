iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zyden Gentec Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.87
(-4.40%)
Mar 28, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zyden Gentec Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1.58

7.54

9.51

12.09

yoy growth (%)

-78.94

-20.63

-21.36

Raw materials

-2.05

-6.61

-9.91

-8.34

As % of sales

129.41

87.56

104.28

69

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.76

-0.98

-0.86

As % of sales

22.43

10.13

10.35

7.16

Other costs

-0.48

-1.18

-1.55

-1.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.51

15.68

16.34

14.79

Operating profit

-1.3

-1.01

-2.94

1.09

OPM

-82.37

-13.38

-30.98

9.03

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.25

-0.4

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.39

-1.2

-0.81

Other income

1.32

0.93

0.1

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.26

-0.73

-4.45

-0.02

Taxes

0

0

0.35

-0.08

Tax rate

0

0

-8.03

337.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.26

-0.73

-4.09

-0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.26

-0.73

-4.09

-0.1

yoy growth (%)

-63.73

-82.17

3,695.41

NPM

-16.67

-9.68

-43.1

-0.89

Zyden Gentec Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Zyden Gentec Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.