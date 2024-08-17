iifl-logo-icon 1
Zyden Gentec Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.87
(-4.40%)
Mar 28, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

0

0.34

1

6.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.34

1

6.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.5

0.56

0.86

0.77

Total Income

0.5

0.9

1.86

7.58

Total Expenditure

0.02

0.44

1.66

6.69

PBIDT

0.48

0.45

0.18

0.89

Interest

0

0

0

0.39

PBDT

0.48

0.45

0.18

0.5

Depreciation

0

0.18

0.18

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.48

0.27

0

0.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.48

0.27

0

0.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.48

0.27

0

0.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.06

0.25

0

0.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.11

11.11

11.1

11.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

5,55,62,000

1,11,12,100

1,08,62,200

0

Public Shareholding (%)

100

100

97.75

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,500

300

2,50,200

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

10

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

2.25

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

132.35

18.99

13.06

PBDTM(%)

0

132.35

18.99

7.34

PATM(%)

0

79.41

0.99

4.69

