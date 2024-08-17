Zyden Gentec Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
0
0.34
1
6.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.34
1
6.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.5
0.56
0.86
0.77
Total Income
0.5
0.9
1.86
7.58
Total Expenditure
0.02
0.44
1.66
6.69
PBIDT
0.48
0.45
0.18
0.89
Interest
0
0
0
0.39
PBDT
0.48
0.45
0.18
0.5
Depreciation
0
0.18
0.18
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.48
0.27
0
0.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.48
0.27
0
0.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.48
0.27
0
0.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.06
0.25
0
0.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.11
11.11
11.1
11.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,55,62,000
1,11,12,100
1,08,62,200
0
Public Shareholding (%)
100
100
97.75
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,500
300
2,50,200
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
10
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
2.25
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
132.35
18.99
13.06
PBDTM(%)
0
132.35
18.99
7.34
PATM(%)
0
79.41
0.99
4.69
No Record Found
