Zyden Gentec Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Sept-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.19
Total Income
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.19
Total Expenditure
0.01
0
0.01
0.05
0.02
PBIDT
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.12
0.16
Interest
0
0
0
0.03
0
PBDT
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.09
0.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.09
0.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.09
0.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.09
0.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.01
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.11
11.11
11.11
11.11
11.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,55,62,000
5,55,62,000
5,55,62,000
5,55,62,000
1,11,12,100
Public Shareholding (%)
100
100
100
100
100
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,500
1,500
1,500
1,500
300
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
