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Jio Platforms’ upcoming IPO could become India’s largest-ever public issue, bringing Mukesh Ambani’s digital and telecom business into the public markets. The company combines a massive telecom subscriber base with digital services spanning broadband, entertainment, enterprise technology and cloud infrastructure. The offering is expected to raise fresh capital, with a substantial portion earmarked for reducing borrowings at its telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm.
As of October 14, 2026, media reports indicate a potential valuation of around $106 billion. The final issue terms should be checked against the filed Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), as some reported issue-size estimates have changed.
|Issue size
|Fresh shares
|Issue type
|Expected listing
|Up to ₹30,213 crore*
|27 crore
|Fresh issue
|BSE and NSE*
Key facts from the Draft Red Herring Prospectus filed on June 19, 2026, and subsequent regulatory milestones.
|Issue type
|: 100% fresh issue, as described in the draft prospectus
|Fresh issue
|: Up to 27 crore equity shares
|Offer for sale (OFS)
|:Nil in the draft prospectus
|Face value
|:₹10 per equity share
|Reported price band
|:₹1,065–₹1,119 per share
|Potential issue value
|:Up to approximately ₹30,213 crore at the reported upper price
|Reported valuation
|:Approximately $106 billion
|DRHP filed
|:June 19, 2026
|SEBI observations
|:Reported in August 2026
|Anchor investor bidding
|:Expected October 19, 2026
|Public subscription
|:Expected October 21–23, 2026
|Target listing date
|:Expected October 28, 2026
|Proposed listing on
|:NSE and BSE
|Promoter
|:Reliance Industries Limited
Jio Platforms is issuing new shares, and the proceeds would go to the company rather than directly to selling shareholders. The draft prospectus earmarks up to ₹27,500 crore for prepayment of borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm
Jio Platforms IPO: Lot Size and Minimum Investment
To be confirmed
Jio Platforms is the digital services arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm, it operates one of India’s largest telecom networks, serving 524.4 million customers as of March 31, 2026. Its business extends beyond mobile connectivity into home broadband, enterprise solutions, digital entertainment, cloud services and emerging technologies.
Jio has invested heavily in 4G and 5G infrastructure, fibre connectivity and proprietary technology. Its future growth is expected to come from enterprise digitalisation, cloud and AI-related services, although the commercial contribution of these newer opportunities needs to be assessed separately from its established telecom business.
– Mobile connectivity: Wireless voice and data services through Reliance Jio Infocomm, serving consumers across India.
– Home broadband: Fixed broadband and fibre-based internet services for households and businesses.
– Digital applications and entertainment: Digital services across content, communications and consumer applications.
– Enterprise solutions: Connectivity, managed digital services and technology solutions for businesses.
– Cloud and digital infrastructure: Technology infrastructure and cloud-related offerings for enterprise customers.
– AI and emerging technologies: Investments in AI-driven network automation, cloud-native systems and next-generation telecom technologies.
– International and digital ecosystem: Partnerships and investments that broaden the reach of Jio’s technology platform.
Jio Platforms has reported growth in revenue and profitability over the past three financial years. Its FY26 results show higher operating revenue, stronger EBITDA and an increase in profit after tax. At the same time, investors should consider the capital-intensive nature of telecom infrastructure and the returns generated on those investments.
|Metric
|FY24
|FY25
|FY26
|Revenue from operations
|₹1,09,558 cr
|₹1,28,218 cr
|₹1,46,885 cr
|EBITDA
|₹54,959 cr
|₹64,170 cr
|₹76,255 cr
|Profit before tax
|₹28,808 cr
|₹35,127 cr
|₹40,353 cr
|Profit after tax
|₹21,423 cr
|₹26,109 cr
|₹30,049 cr
|EBITDA margin
|50.16%
|50.05%
|51.91%
|PAT margin
|19.55%
|20.36%
|20.46%
|Net leverage
|0.88x
|0.71x
|0.36x
|Metric
|Jio Platforms
|Bharti Airtel
|Business structure
|Digital platform within Reliance Industries
|Listed telecom and digital services group
|Telecom subscriber base
|524.4 million at March 2026
|650 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities as of March 2026
|FY26 revenue from operations
|₹1,46,885 crore
|₹ 2,10,972.8 crores
|FY26 profit after tax
|₹30,049 crore
|₹30,112.7 crore
|EBITDA margin
|51.91%
|51.40%
|Public listing status
|Proposed IPO
|Already listed
Strengths
– Large customer base: More than 524 million customers provide scale for cross-selling and expanding digital services.
– Strong financial growth: Revenue and profit after tax increased in FY26, while EBITDA margins improved.
– Established infrastructure: Nationwide telecom coverage, fibre assets and 5G investments provide a substantial operating base.
– Recurring revenue potential: Monthly mobile and broadband plans support repeat revenue, while tariff revisions can improve realisations.
– Digital expansion opportunities: Enterprise technology, cloud and AI services could broaden revenue sources beyond conventional connectivity.
– Improving leverage: The decline in net leverage to 0.36x in FY26 indicates a stronger position than in the previous two financial years.
Risks to Weigh
– Intense competition: Bharti Airtel and other connectivity providers compete on pricing, network quality and customer acquisition. Satellite broadband could add another competitive dimension over time.
– Capital-intensive operations: Telecom networks require continued spending on spectrum, fibre, equipment, capacity and technology upgrades.
– Dependence on tariff growth: Revenue and profitability may be affected if tariff increases are delayed or customers resist higher prices.
– Execution risk in digital services: Cloud, AI and enterprise technology offer growth potential, but their eventual contribution depends on adoption, pricing and execution.
– Use of IPO proceeds: The draft prospectus proposes using up to ₹27,500 crore to prepay borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm. This may reduce financing costs, but investors should distinguish debt reduction from direct investment in new growth projects.
– Promoter and group dependence: Reliance Industries will remain the promoter. Investors should examine governance, related-party arrangements and the relationship between Jio Platforms and other Reliance businesses.
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