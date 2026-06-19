Jio Platforms IPO – Business Overview

Jio Platforms is the digital services arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm, it operates one of India’s largest telecom networks, serving 524.4 million customers as of March 31, 2026. Its business extends beyond mobile connectivity into home broadband, enterprise solutions, digital entertainment, cloud services and emerging technologies.

Jio has invested heavily in 4G and 5G infrastructure, fibre connectivity and proprietary technology. Its future growth is expected to come from enterprise digitalisation, cloud and AI-related services, although the commercial contribution of these newer opportunities needs to be assessed separately from its established telecom business.

Jio Platforms’ Business Segments

– Mobile connectivity: Wireless voice and data services through Reliance Jio Infocomm, serving consumers across India.

– Home broadband: Fixed broadband and fibre-based internet services for households and businesses.

– Digital applications and entertainment: Digital services across content, communications and consumer applications.

– Enterprise solutions: Connectivity, managed digital services and technology solutions for businesses.

– Cloud and digital infrastructure: Technology infrastructure and cloud-related offerings for enterprise customers.

– AI and emerging technologies: Investments in AI-driven network automation, cloud-native systems and next-generation telecom technologies.

– International and digital ecosystem: Partnerships and investments that broaden the reach of Jio’s technology platform.